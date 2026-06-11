New Spiritual Memoir Redefines Intimacy and Healing Through a Deeply Personal Journey with God

A spiritual memoir and a profound testament to resilience, hope, and our shared odyssey with the Almighty. Dr. Diane D. Carter combines her vast life experience with a deeply rooted faith to inspire others to live boldly and authentically.

Dr. Diane D. Carter's raw, transformative memoir explores surviving trauma, finding purpose, and cultivating an unapologetic relationship with the Divine.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a profoundly intimate and fiercely honest new memoir, GOD: Creator, Friend and Lover, Dr. Diane D. Carter chronicles a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma and discovering a transcendent connection with the Divine. Published by Spines , this captivating book challenges traditional religious narratives, offering an authentic look at how one woman found ultimate healing, unwavering protection, and radical love through a highly personal relationship with God.Set against the backdrop of a demanding career as a healthcare professional and actor, Dr. Carter’s narrative navigates the complexities of her life—from surviving an abusive relationship and overcoming illness to embracing her "Season of Singleness" with newfound strength. Rejecting the rigid, fear-based religious teachings of her youth, Dr. Carter embarked on a quest to truly know her Creator.Through vivid storytelling, GOD explores how the author learned to hear the gentle voice of the Divine in the quiet moments of her meditation room and even amidst the chaos of a devastating car crash. Dr. Carter intimately details her shift from relying on unhealthy earthly relationships to placing total dependence on a Creator she views as a devoted protector, a trusted confidant, and an ultimate source of unconditional love. Her story emphasizes that true spiritual fulfillment often requires enduring seasons of solitude and silence to properly align with one’s divine purpose.The Highlights:- A Journey of Survival: Raw, firsthand accounts of escaping domestic violence and finding divine intervention in life’s darkest moments.- Redefining Spiritual Connection: A bold exploration of spiritual intimacy, challenging conventional boundaries to present a deeply personal, relatable God.- The Power of Solitude: Insights into embracing singleness, not as a punishment, but as a deliberate, joyful season of divine preparation and self-discovery.- Transcending Age: An inspiring message that it is never too late to find purpose, reinvent oneself, and experience profound love.“GOD: Creator, Friend and Lover” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:Dr. Diane D. Carter is a retired healthcare professional, and a retired United States Air Force Flight Nurse Officer, and an adoptive mother. After dedicating decades to saving lives, she pursued a passionate second act as a working actress, appearing in national and international commercials, TV and film. As the author of multiple books, Dr. Carter combines her vast life experience with a deeply rooted faith to inspire others to live boldly and authentically, regardless of age or circumstance.Book Details:Title: GOD: Creator, Friend and LoverAuthor: Dr. Diane D. CarterPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798904184414Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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