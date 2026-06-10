New park signage recognizes volunteer organizations, redirects sticker vandalism

(From left to right) Honolulu Parks and Recreation Mason, John Kiko, installing the new Adopt a Park signage (right) at Wāwāmalu,

There are no shortage of ways to leave your mark in this world, whether literally or metaphorically. Now, some creative and colorful signs are popping up in City parks around O‘ahu, intended to encourage and recognize those who make a positive impact on our island community.

Staff with the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are finalizing the installation of two new signs, one recognizing Adopt a Park volunteers and the other steering sticker vandals towards a less destructive path.

Designed by imaginative DPR staff, the new Adopt a Park signage includes the name of the participating volunteers, the program’s bird of paradise-inspired floral logo, and the program’s motto “E alu pū kākou” (Let’s go forward together). The signs are placed in some parks with active Adopt a Park agreements, ensuring volunteers will help maintain or improve the park, its facilities, or recreational programs.

“We are so blessed to have an amazing community of volunteers all around O‘ahu, providing a wide variety of services to help us maintain and improve our shared spaces,” said Adopt a Park Volunteer Coordinator Denny Higa (who was awarded DPR’s Exceptional Achievement Award in 2025). “These individuals and their organizations are so humble and giving, they don’t volunteer for accolades or awards. But we felt it was important to recognize their commitment, hard work, and hopefully inspire others to join in the shared goal of caring for our precious parks.”

In addition to the new Adopt a Park signs, sticker redirection signs are posted at select park locations. With white lettering on a vibrant orange background, the signs state “ALOHA: PLACE STICKERS HERE & NOT ABOVE SIGNAGE” followed by a request to mālama ‘āina. They were initially posted at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park along Lē‘ahi (Diamond Head), and are now standing atop the scenic summit of Kohelepelepe (Koko Crater).

(Left to right) Kokonut Koalition volunteer Joe Mocarski and Honolulu Parks and Recreation Spokesman Nate Serota install new signage atop Kohelepelepe (Koko Crater). Joe, Nate, and volunteer Hollie Patterson atop Kohelepelepe after installing the new signage.

In 2025, DPR tallied 30,016 volunteers contributing 359,590 hours of service within your City parks and gardens. Currently, there are 90 active Adopt a Park agreements held by a diverse community of non-profit organizations, community groups, and individual volunteers. While these numbers are outstanding, they fall short of truly capturing the impact of everyday philanthropists and community leaders who help to keep our islands clean, green, and full of positive activity.

The DPR Adopt a Park program was started in 1985. After a program pause from 2020-2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was relaunched with the intent to provide meaningful partnerships between DPR and the community. Since then, the program has grown and evolved to include unimproved lands and planting opportunities for our eager volunteers, in conjunction with the Division of Urban Forestry’s Community Forestry Program. Individuals, organizations, groups, non-profits and anyone looking for a long-term commitment to help steward O‘ahu parklands are welcome. An Adopt a Park agreement includes a two-year long commitment, requiring a minimum of four clean-up events per year. For more information, and to join our outstanding volunteer ‘ohana, please visit: bit.ly/parkvolunteers

—PAU—

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Website: honolulu.gov/parks