PatientX Agency Earns Aster Award for Pediatric Hospital Coloring Book Initiative

PatientX Agency's pediatric hospital coloring book project earns Aster Award, placing the agency in the top 12 percent of entries nationwide

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatientX Agency has received a Silver Award from the Aster Awards , one of the nation’s most recognized competitions for excellence in healthcare marketing and advertising. The award honors the agency’s PatientX Coloring Book Project , a community initiative that produced an original illustrated coloring book and donated copies to children receiving care in hospitals in the United States, Guatemala, Colombia, and Ukraine.The entry was recognized in the Healthcare Advertising Agency group under the Self Promotion – Series category. The Aster Awards Silver designation is earned by entries scoring in the top 12 percent nationwide, evaluated by a panel of marketing and creative professionals on criteria including creativity, message effectiveness, design and layout, production quality, and overall excellence.The recognized work, submitted as a Christmas Gift/Activity Book, was built on artwork contributed by local artists in response to an open community call. Selected illustrations were compiled into a professionally printed coloring book and distributed to pediatric units, offering comfort and creative engagement to hospitalized children.“This project started with a simple idea — use art to bring some light into a difficult experience for kids,” said Brittany Jones, Project Lead at PatientX.“Receiving recognition from the Aster Awards is meaningful, but the real reward was seeing what the community created and knowing it reached over 1,000 children.”The project reflects PatientX’s broader commitment to patient-centered storytelling and community-driven healthcare communication. The agency partners with healthcare organizations to develop marketing that prioritizes the patient experience.About the Aster AwardsThe Aster Awards is a national competition dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievement in healthcare marketing and advertising. Now celebrating more than a quarter-century of honoring excellence, the competition evaluates entries from healthcare organizations and agencies across the United States. Awards are issued only to top-scoring entries, with Silver recognition reserved for submissions ranking in the top 12 percent nationally. More information is available at www.asterawards.com About PatientX AgencyPatientX is a healthcare marketing agency based in Sioux Falls, SD. The agency focuses on patient-centered experiences and community-driven storytelling, partnering with healthcare organizations to build marketing that connects with the people they serve.

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