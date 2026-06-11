Movers & Co. Expands Top-Rated, Fully Licensed Moving Services for Homes and Businesses in Lititz, PA

Backed by a 4.9-star rating and 700-plus reviews, Movers & Co. brings licensed, insured, in-house moving crews to Lititz, PA and Lancaster County.

LITITZ, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movers & Co., a full-service Lancaster County moving company, is sharpening its focus on Lititz, Pennsylvania, giving local families and businesses access to a moving team known for careful handling, transparent pricing, and a 4.9-star rating built across more than 700 customer reviews.As demand for experienced movers in Lititz, PA continues to grow, Movers & Co. is positioning itself as a dependable option for residents relocating within the borough, downsizing, or moving to and from surrounding communities such as Warwick, Akron, and Ephrata. The company's crews are familiar with the area's historic district, where narrow streets, limited parking, and older buildings can complicate moving day without proper planning."Every neighborhood in and around Lititz has its own quirks, from tight downtown access to newer developments on the edge of town," a company representative said. "Knowing the area in advance helps us plan routes, protect property, and keep moves on schedule."Movers & Co. operates as a fully licensed and insured moving company in Lititz, PA , completing every job with trained, background-checked, in-house employees rather than day labor or third-party subcontractors. The company says this model gives customers more consistency and accountability, since the same crew handles a move from the first box to the final walkthrough.Services available to Lititz residents and businesses include local moving, residential moving, commercial and office relocations, long distance moving across Pennsylvania and beyond, and full or partial packing. Each move includes professional padding, shrink wrap, dollies, and floor protection to reduce the risk of damage to furniture, appliances, and doorways. Transparent pricing remains a central part of the company's approach. Customers receive a clear, written estimate that outlines scope and fees before booking, with no surprise charges for stairs or long carries. The company encourages residents to request a quote early so crews and schedules can be coordinated around each customer's preferred move date.The company's reputation is reflected in its review profile. With a 4.9-star average across more than 700 reviews, Movers & Co. is regularly recognized by customers for punctual arrivals, respectful crews, and careful handling of fragile and high-value items. The business has also been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2021, reinforcing its standing as a trusted local movers in Lititz partner for the wider Lancaster County region.Community involvement is another part of the company's identity. Through its Move It Forward program, Movers & Co. provides one free move each month to a deserving Lancaster County family, an initiative designed to ease the stress of relocation for households facing difficult circumstances. The program underscores the company's commitment to the same communities it serves, including Lititz and its neighboring towns.For Lititz homeowners and businesses comparing options, Movers & Co. offers a single point of contact for planning, packing, transport, and setup. Residents can learn more about service details, coverage areas, and frequently asked questions on the company's Lititz location page, where they can also request a free, no-obligation estimate.About Movers & Co.Movers & Co. is a highly rated, full-service moving company based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, serving Lancaster County and the broader Central Pennsylvania region. The company provides local, residential, commercial, and long distance moving along with professional packing services, all handled by licensed, insured, in-house crews. Movers & Co. focuses on transparent pricing, careful handling, and a process-driven approach designed to make moves smoother for both families and businesses.

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