Damon Thorley Releases Gothic Crime Novel 'Gravestone Manor'

Cover of Gravestone Manor

Gothic crime saga set in rain-darkened Ravenholt, where Holly Ravenwood inherits a funeral empire built over a pact with Death.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For fifty years, the Ravenwood family has buried the town of Ravenholt's dead with dignity and discretion, while running everything the town does not see from rooms carved beneath the cemetery. When patriarch Victor Ravenwood dies, he does not leave his twenty-eight-year-old granddaughter Holly a quiet inheritance. He leaves her a detonation.Damon Thorley's new novel, "Gravestone Manor," blends organized crime, inheritance, and supernatural horror in a story of family succession and buried debt. Victor's final act is the Ashen Bequest: a posthumous, meticulously indexed confession, complete with ledgers, payment records, and recordings, delivered straight to the police and the national press. In a single morning, fifty years of crematorium murders become a national scandal, and the most respected family in Ravenholt becomes its most notorious.The fallout lands on Holly. As reporters swarm the estate and DCI William Stuart turns the family business inside out with warrants, she must take her place as Head of the household and hold it. To survive, she has to outmaneuver a predatory rival dynasty, contain her volatile siblings, and keep current on a far older debt, one owed to Death itself.Beneath the public scandal lies an inheritance the town will never see: a manor below the graves, a table of dead ancestors who still judge the living, and a pact that explains why the Ravenwoods have never feared a cemetery. The book began in more ordinary territory. "It began as an ordinary crime family with supernatural powers as the theme," Thorley says, "but that quickly evolved once I had chosen necromancy as their unique trait."From that choice came the manor beneath the graveyard, the bargain that anchors the family's power, and the dead ancestors the author found hardest to leave behind. "The hardest character for me to escape at the end of the day was truthfully none of the living characters, but actually my favoured High Table cast," he says.Gravestone Manor is now available on Amazon in paperback and hardcover , and for Kindle

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