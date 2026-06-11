Tánaiste to discuss economic resilience and energy security with EU Finance Ministers ahead of Ireland’s EU Presidency

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said:

“This is the final meeting of EU Finance Ministers before Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and it provides an important opportunity to engage with colleagues on the priorities and challenges that lie ahead for Europe.

“I would like to acknowledge the work undertaken by Cyprus during its Presidency over the last six months. Ireland now looks forward to taking on that responsibility at a particularly important moment for the European Union.

“While economic data at the beginning of the year was encouraging, recent developments in the Middle East are a stark reminder of the geopolitical uncertainty facing Europe and the potential impact this can have on economic growth, inflation, energy markets and supply chains.”

“At Eurogroup and ECOFIN, we will discuss how Europe can continue to strengthen economic resilience, support competitiveness and create the conditions for sustainable growth.

“Our objective must be to improve living standards, support businesses and ensure Europe remains an attractive place to invest, innovate and create jobs.”