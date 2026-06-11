The End of the Sedentary Workday: TerraTech Unveils 'Seated Treadmill' Powered by PEMF and Dynamic Medium Frequency

Unwind and recover at home. The TerraTech 'Xk cell regen' provides therapeutic muscle stimulation and pressure relief while you relax in your living room. Active recovery directly at your desk Sleek design meets advanced bioelectronics

Breakthrough wellness device features biomimetic dynamic frequency simulating hand massage techniques to combat muscle atrophy for seated professionals.

Our vision is to seamlessly integrate premium wellness into every home and workspace.We believe the modern lifestyle should empower the human body ensuring every moment is supportive never compromised” — Zelda , CEO

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TerraTech , a vanguard in health technology and bio-ergonomics, today announced the internationallaunch of a revolutionary wellness device designed to fundamentally change how professionals work.Engineered specifically for prolonged seated professionals, the state-of-the-art system acts as a passive"seated treadmill," bringing clinical-grade muscle stimulation and pressure relief directly to the desk.As remote work and extended screen time dominate the corporate landscape across the US and Europe,prolonged sitting has emerged as a critical health crisis. Recognizing the limitations of standardergonomic chairs and disruptive midday workouts, TerraTech has engineered a device that allows fordaily, continuous use. It strengthens muscles and reduces bodily stress without requiring users to breaktheir concentration.We are no longer just optimizing the chair; we are fundamentally optimizing the human bodywhile it sits. By combining PEMF with dynamic medium-frequency currents that mimictherapeutic massage, we have created an environment where the body is actively recoveringand strengthening during the workday. It is the ultimate evolution of employee welfare."THE SCIENCE OF THE "SEATED TREADMILL"At the core of this state-of-the-art release is a proprietary fusion of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF)therapy and dynamic variation medium-frequency currents. Notably, while the magnetic waves of thePEMF technology penetrate deeply to support cellular health—functioning silently without beingphysically felt—the tangible vibrations users experience are generated by the precise medium-frequencycurrents. Unlike traditional electrical stimulation that leads to rapid muscle fatigue, TerraTech's dynamicvariation technology constantly adjusts these frequencies to prevent neurological and muscularaccommodation.Elevating its therapeutic profile, the system's advanced frequency modeling is specifically engineered tobiomimetically mimic the nuanced pressure and techniques of a human hand massage. Through autobuilt-in variations that simulate targeted muscle expansion and contraction, users experience a dynamic,lifelike recovery session. Combined with fully adjustable intensity levels, the device caters precisely toindividual comfort thresholds while ensuring continuous, non-fatiguing muscle engagement.A NEW STANDARD FOR CORPORATE EMPLOYEE WELFAREThe system is strategically positioned to disrupt the corporate wellness sector across the US and Europe.Deployed as a cornerstone of forward-thinking employee welfare programs, the device offers companiesa tangible, high-ROI solution to reduce absenteeism linked to back pain, physical fatigue, and sedentaryrelated ailments. Simultaneously, its sleek design makes it the ultimate premium upgrade for the modernhome-based professional.GLOBAL SAFETY AND AVAILABILITYDemonstrating a commitment to absolute safety and efficacy, the device enters the international marketfully backed by CE and FCC certifications, ensuring it meets the most rigorous consumer electronics andhealth standards globally. The device is now available for international procurement. For home officepurchases, corporate fleet pricing, affiliate program partnerships, and employee welfare integrations,please visit TerraTech.bio.PRODUCT & LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTSCore Technology: Synergistic PEMF (silent and unfelt magnetic waves) combined with dynamicmedium-frequency muscle stimulation (tangible therapeutic vibrations).Biomimetic Massage Modeling: Auto-built-in frequency variations replicate hand massage techniques,utilizing automated expansion and contraction for superior recovery.Usage Capability: Safe for daily continuous use; intelligently prevents muscle fatigue, making it suitablefor 8-hour workdays.Certifications: CE (Europe) and FCC (US) certified for immediate international deployment.EXPANDING THE ECOSYSTEM: IVISION AND CORE ENERGISERBeyond our flagship 'Seated Treadmill', TerraTech’s proprietary "Combo-Tech" approach powers abroader ecosystem of premium lifestyle solutions:iVision: A sleek eye wellness wearable designed to combat digital strain. It combines gentle technologywith binaural mindfulness, offering a relaxing daily routine to help refresh and restore focus afterprolonged screen time.CORE Energiser: A versatile 4-in-1 wearable designed to keep your core engaged. By synergizinggentle PEMF, vibration massage, and comforting thermal heat, it provides targeted support to theabdominal and lower back areas during sedentary hours.EXPERIENCE THE INNOVATION: MALAYSIA EXPERIENCE CENTRETo truly appreciate the premium feel and design of our innovations, we invite you to visit our exclusiveExperience Centre in Malaysia. This state-of-the-art space allows guests to interact firsthand with our fullproduct lineup. Visitors can test individual settings, experience the non-invasive nature of our tech, anddiscover how easily these solutions integrate into a modern home or corporate workspace.B2B PARTNERSHIPS AND OEM/ODM MANUFACTURINGTerraTech provides comprehensive OEM and ODM services for global brands. We collaborate withforward-thinking enterprises, wellness brands, and corporate networks to bring premium tech to market.Our services range from complete product localization and private labeling to embedding our proprietaryhardware into custom brand specifications. We also welcome distributors to partner with us in expandingthe global reach of our innovative wellness solutions.ABOUT TERRATECHTerraTech is owned by GOLDEN SKY METALLI Pte. Ltd. Singapore, a global leader in health-tech innovation, dedicated to eradicating the physical toll of thesedentary modern lifestyle. Through advanced bioelectronics and superior ergonomics

TerraTech Unveils the 'Seated Treadmill' | The Future of Workspace Wellness

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