The End of the Sedentary Workday: TerraTech Unveils 'Seated Treadmill' Powered by PEMF and Dynamic Medium Frequency
Unwind and recover at home. The TerraTech 'Xk cell regen' provides therapeutic muscle stimulation and pressure relief while you relax in your living room.
Breakthrough wellness device features biomimetic dynamic frequency simulating hand massage techniques to combat muscle atrophy for seated professionals.
launch of a revolutionary wellness device designed to fundamentally change how professionals work.
Engineered specifically for prolonged seated professionals, the state-of-the-art system acts as a passive
"seated treadmill," bringing clinical-grade muscle stimulation and pressure relief directly to the desk.
As remote work and extended screen time dominate the corporate landscape across the US and Europe,
prolonged sitting has emerged as a critical health crisis. Recognizing the limitations of standard
ergonomic chairs and disruptive midday workouts, TerraTech has engineered a device that allows for
daily, continuous use. It strengthens muscles and reduces bodily stress without requiring users to break
their concentration.
We are no longer just optimizing the chair; we are fundamentally optimizing the human body
while it sits. By combining PEMF with dynamic medium-frequency currents that mimic
therapeutic massage, we have created an environment where the body is actively recovering
and strengthening during the workday. It is the ultimate evolution of employee welfare."
THE SCIENCE OF THE "SEATED TREADMILL"
At the core of this state-of-the-art release is a proprietary fusion of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF)
therapy and dynamic variation medium-frequency currents. Notably, while the magnetic waves of the
PEMF technology penetrate deeply to support cellular health—functioning silently without being
physically felt—the tangible vibrations users experience are generated by the precise medium-frequency
currents. Unlike traditional electrical stimulation that leads to rapid muscle fatigue, TerraTech's dynamic
variation technology constantly adjusts these frequencies to prevent neurological and muscular
accommodation.
Elevating its therapeutic profile, the system's advanced frequency modeling is specifically engineered to
biomimetically mimic the nuanced pressure and techniques of a human hand massage. Through autobuilt-in variations that simulate targeted muscle expansion and contraction, users experience a dynamic,
lifelike recovery session. Combined with fully adjustable intensity levels, the device caters precisely to
individual comfort thresholds while ensuring continuous, non-fatiguing muscle engagement.
A NEW STANDARD FOR CORPORATE EMPLOYEE WELFARE
The system is strategically positioned to disrupt the corporate wellness sector across the US and Europe.
Deployed as a cornerstone of forward-thinking employee welfare programs, the device offers companies
a tangible, high-ROI solution to reduce absenteeism linked to back pain, physical fatigue, and sedentaryrelated ailments. Simultaneously, its sleek design makes it the ultimate premium upgrade for the modern
home-based professional.
GLOBAL SAFETY AND AVAILABILITY
Demonstrating a commitment to absolute safety and efficacy, the device enters the international market
fully backed by CE and FCC certifications, ensuring it meets the most rigorous consumer electronics and
health standards globally. The device is now available for international procurement. For home office
purchases, corporate fleet pricing, affiliate program partnerships, and employee welfare integrations,
please visit TerraTech.bio.
PRODUCT & LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTS
Core Technology: Synergistic PEMF (silent and unfelt magnetic waves) combined with dynamic
medium-frequency muscle stimulation (tangible therapeutic vibrations).
Biomimetic Massage Modeling: Auto-built-in frequency variations replicate hand massage techniques,
utilizing automated expansion and contraction for superior recovery.
Usage Capability: Safe for daily continuous use; intelligently prevents muscle fatigue, making it suitable
for 8-hour workdays.
Certifications: CE (Europe) and FCC (US) certified for immediate international deployment.
EXPANDING THE ECOSYSTEM: IVISION AND CORE ENERGISER
Beyond our flagship 'Seated Treadmill', TerraTech’s proprietary "Combo-Tech" approach powers a
broader ecosystem of premium lifestyle solutions:
iVision: A sleek eye wellness wearable designed to combat digital strain. It combines gentle technology
with binaural mindfulness, offering a relaxing daily routine to help refresh and restore focus after
prolonged screen time.
CORE Energiser: A versatile 4-in-1 wearable designed to keep your core engaged. By synergizing
gentle PEMF, vibration massage, and comforting thermal heat, it provides targeted support to the
abdominal and lower back areas during sedentary hours.
EXPERIENCE THE INNOVATION: MALAYSIA EXPERIENCE CENTRE
To truly appreciate the premium feel and design of our innovations, we invite you to visit our exclusive
Experience Centre in Malaysia. This state-of-the-art space allows guests to interact firsthand with our full
product lineup. Visitors can test individual settings, experience the non-invasive nature of our tech, and
discover how easily these solutions integrate into a modern home or corporate workspace.
B2B PARTNERSHIPS AND OEM/ODM MANUFACTURING
TerraTech provides comprehensive OEM and ODM services for global brands. We collaborate with
forward-thinking enterprises, wellness brands, and corporate networks to bring premium tech to market.
Our services range from complete product localization and private labeling to embedding our proprietary
hardware into custom brand specifications. We also welcome distributors to partner with us in expanding
the global reach of our innovative wellness solutions.
ABOUT TERRATECH
TerraTech is owned by GOLDEN SKY METALLI Pte. Ltd. Singapore, a global leader in health-tech innovation, dedicated to eradicating the physical toll of the
sedentary modern lifestyle. Through advanced bioelectronics and superior ergonomics
Iftekhar Ahmad
Golden sky metalli
wecare@terratech.bio
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
TerraTech Unveils the 'Seated Treadmill' | The Future of Workspace Wellness
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.