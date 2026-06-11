Texas Research Alliance Executive Director Appointed to Governor Abbott's Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee

It's time to put quantum technology to work

Appointment Brings North Texas a Direct Voice in Shaping Texas' Quantum Strategy and Accelerates Region's $17 Billion Quantum Economy Vision

The work Victor and TRA are doing to connect industry to practical quantum adoption is precisely what will determine which regions lead in the quantum economy. We look forward to being a resource.” — Thien-An Nguyen, CTO, ORCA Computing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 1, 2026 — Texas Research Alliance (TRA) today announced that its Executive Director, Victor Fishman, Ph.D., has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee, a statewide body tasked with developing Texas' strategy for leadership in quantum computing, workforce development, commercialization, and economic growth.The appointment brings North Texas industries, experience and insights into the discussion as the state develops policies and investment priorities that will shape the future of one of the world's most transformative technologies.As quantum computing rapidly moves from research laboratories into real-world applications, states across the nation are competing to attract talent, investment, and industry leadership. Texas has emerged as one of the leading contenders, leveraging its strengths in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, financial services, energy, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.Dr. Fishman is the only appointee representing a regional economic development organization and brings to the committee a practical blueprint focused on accelerating enterprise adoption of quantum technologies across industry.His appointment comes as TRA advances the North Texas Quantum Economy Initiative ( NTQEI ), a regional strategy designed to position Dallas-Fort Worth as the nation's leading hub for applied quantum adoption. According to the NTQEI Blueprint, quantum adoption could contribute more than $8 billion annually to the North Texas economy, growing to an estimated $17 billion by 2040, while supporting tens of thousands of high-paying jobs across the region."Texas does not need to build the quantum computers to become a quantum leader," said Fishman. "We need to become the state that deploys quantum solutions first, best, and at scale. This appointment creates an opportunity to help ensure Texas develops policies that accelerate adoption, strengthen competitiveness, promote research, and position our state as the national leader in the quantum economy.""The work Victor and TRA are doing to connect industry to practical quantum adoption is precisely what will determine which regions lead in the quantum economy. We look forward to being a resource as North Texas builds that capability." — Tien-An Nguyen, Chief Technology Officer, ORCA ComputingUnlike many quantum initiatives focused primarily on research or hardware development, TRA's strategy emphasizes practical deployment across industries where North Texas already holds significant competitive advantages, including telecommunications, defense, logistics, healthcare, financial services, aerospace, manufacturing, and energy."Quantum leadership will not be determined solely by where the technology is invented," Fishman added. "It will be determined by where businesses learn to use it to solve real-world problems and create economic value. North Texas has the industrial base, talent, Tier 1 research universities, and collaborative ecosystem to lead that transition."Dr. Fishman brings a unique combination of scientific, business, and public-sector experience to the committee. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from The University of Texas at Austin, serves on the boards of both the Dallas Innovation Alliance and North Texas Innovation Alliance, is a member of the National Defense Industrial Association, and is a U.S. Army veteran.TRA will continue advancing the region's quantum strategy at its upcoming Quantum for the C-Suite Summit on September 9, 2026, bringing together business executives, policymakers, researchers, and technology leaders to explore practical pathways for quantum adoption and economic growth.About the Texas Research AllianceTexas Research Alliance (TRA) is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based nonprofit organization dedicated to future-proofing the North Texas economy through technology partnerships. Through the North Texas Quantum Economy Initiative (NTQEI), TRA brings together industry leaders, research institutions, policymakers, investors, and technology innovators to accelerate commercialization, workforce development, and economic growth driven by quantum technologies.

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