Holt Medallion Award Finalist Amy Schisler Set to Return Readers to Buffalo Springs with New Novel This October

Amy Schisler

Acclaimed Catholic Author Celebrates Recognition for Rescuing the Rain Man While Preparing to Release Limestone and Lace

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Catholic author Amy Schisler has plenty to celebrate. Her novel, Rescuing the Rain Man, book four in the Buffalo Springs series, has been named a finalist for the prestigious Holt Medallion Award, which honors exceptional books and authors across a variety of genres. Readers won't have to wait long for another visit to Buffalo Springs. The fifth book in the series, Limestone and Lace, arrives October 13, 2026, with preorders opening July 15.

"I'm honored that Rescuing the Rain Man has been named a Holt Medallion Award finalist," Schisler says. "What began as an idea inspired by a visit to a small Arkansas town has grown into a series that means so much to me. As I get ready to release Limestone and Lace this October, I'm excited for readers to return to Buffalo Springs and reconnect with old friends, meet new faces, and experience another chapter in the life of this remarkable community."

The Buffalo Springs series began with Desert Fire, Mountain Rain, introducing readers to Andi, a woman who returns home to find her once-thriving town in decline. Determined to rebuild the community she loves, she sets out on a journey that changes both Buffalo Springs and her own life.

Click here to learn more about Desert Fire, Mountain Rain: https://amyschislerauthor.com/desert-fire-mountain-rain/

The idea for the series came after a visit to the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas.

"I got the inspiration for Buffalo Springs after the urging of a friend," Schisler explains. "We took a trip one day through the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. We passed through a town that had fallen on hard times, and I was inspired to write the series after that visit."

Schisler had been deeply moved by many stories in the press about towns in America revitalizing to stay alive.

“I began to wonder what it was like for the residents to undergo hard times and work for change," she says. "I wanted readers to see that difficult times don't define a community. The people who stay behind, who keep showing up and investing in their towns, are the ones who shape the future."

With each new book, Schisler enjoys bringing new faces and fresh stories to Buffalo Springs while revisiting characters readers have come to know and love.

"What I love most about the Buffalo Springs books is that every story gives me a chance to introduce readers to new characters, businesses, and possibilities," Schisler says. "The town keeps growing, and so do the people who live there."

In Limestone and Lace, Schisler raises the stakes once again.

"Limestone and Lace is the fifth installment in my Buffalo Springs series, and this book is sure not to disappoint," she says. "This may be the most suspenseful visit to Buffalo Springs yet. Readers will reunite with familiar faces, meet some unforgettable new characters, and uncover secrets that could change the town forever."

To learn more about Limestone and Lace, follow this link: https://amyschislerauthor.com/limestone-and-lace/

About Amy Schisler

Amy Schisler is an award-winning Catholic author of inspirational fiction, children's books, devotionals, and Bible studies. A former teacher and librarian, she has received numerous literary honors, including the Illumination, Independent Publisher, Golden Quill, Eric Hoffer, and Catholic Press Association awards. Raised in Southern Maryland and now residing on Maryland's Eastern Shore with her husband, Ken, Schisler is also a speaker and evangelist.

To learn more, visit www.amyschislerauthor.com

Amy Schisler is available for interviews.

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