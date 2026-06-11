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DHW posts first round of Rural Health Transformation funding opportunities

The RHTP funding opportunity overviews are intended to give stakeholders information regarding expected requirements and structure of upcoming solicitations and subgrants for Year 1. Please note, these materials are subject to change.

NEW: Project Management Support contract: The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare will be utilizing cooperative contract procurement for the Project Management Support contract. These procurement pathways support compliance with Idaho procurement rules and statutes while providing the agency with efficient access to competitively sourced goods and services.

NEW: Maternal and Child Health Initiatives

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DHW posts first round of Rural Health Transformation funding opportunities

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