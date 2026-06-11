AIM Intelligence Secures Strategic Investment from LG, Hyundai, NAVER D2SF—Next-Generation AI Security Leader Emerges

AIM Intelligence secures strategic investment from Samsung, LG, Hyundai and NAVER

Strategic investors from physical AI, mobility sectors now serve as key customers and operational partners; following Series A completion with Samsung.

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Intelligence (CEO Sangyoon Yu ), an AI security specialist, announced that it has secured strategic investment from LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group's ZER01NE Ventures, and NAVER D2SF—just one month after closing its Series A round led by Samsung Venture Investment. This marks a significant milestone demonstrating AI security's emergence as critical infrastructure across major industries.About AIM IntelligenceAIM Intelligence develops and deploys AI security solutions that detect and block vulnerabilities in artificial intelligence systems. The company has supplied AI security models across diverse sectors including finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and public administration to over 20 enterprise clients domestically and internationally. As organizations deploy AI across internal operations, customer service, payment systems and logistics, the importance of technology that validates and controls data breaches, harmful responses and unauthorized access has become paramount.AI Security as Essential InfrastructureThe strategic investment signals that AI security has transitioned from research-phase evaluation to operational necessity. As AI moves beyond workplace tools to govern payment platforms, vehicles and robotic systems, organizations increasingly recognize AI security as an infrastructure imperative. The timing reflects growing market demand as enterprises prepare AI services for real-world deployment.Investors as Partners and CustomersWhat distinguishes AIM Intelligence is that its strategic investors simultaneously function as customers and collaborative partners. Beyond financial investment, all participating companies are engaged in substantive operational collaboration. LG Electronics is co-developing physical AI security solutions; Hyundai Motor Group's ZER01NE Ventures and NAVER D2SF have initiated pilot programs with corporate divisions and key subsidiaries.Industry-Specific ApplicationsLG Electronics is rapidly expanding AI services directly integrated into customer living spaces, including smart homes and home robots. The collaboration strengthens response safety, personal data protection, anomaly detection and malfunction prevention—critical requirements for residential AI deployments.Hyundai Motor Group is expanding AI applications across mobility and related systems, where reliability and operational management grow increasingly important. The partnership addresses the need for risk assessment and error mitigation frameworks in automotive AI environments.NAVER D2SF's participation reflects emerging demand for AI security in platform and commerce domains. As generative AI integrates with search, content, commerce, cloud and payment flows, AI evolves from a response tool to autonomous agent executing decisions on users' behalf—necessitating security layers against policy violations, payment fraud, adversarial attacks and data exposure.Path ForwardBuilding on partnerships with these strategic investors, AIM Intelligence plans to expand references across major domestic industry verticals while accelerating global market entry. The company positions itself as essential infrastructure enabling safe development, validation and operation of generative AI, autonomous agents and physical AI systems.Sangyoon Yu, CEO of AIM Intelligence, said, "As AI penetrates payment platforms, vehicles, and robotic systems, AI security has become an infrastructure concern for major industries. This strategic investment demonstrates that AI security is now treated as a business imperative in real-world operations. AIM Intelligence is committed to growing as an AI security infrastructure company that enables safe development, validation and operation across generative AI, autonomous agents and physical AI."

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