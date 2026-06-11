From SpaceX to Amazon, Bastrop County Is Booming — Now Neu Community Opens The First Tours of Its AI-Integrated Homes

M19 Interior M6 Exterior Exterior

Designed for America’s emerging data center corridors, Neu’s modular homes aim to help communities plan housing alongside major AI and infrastructure investment

BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neu Community today announced the first private tours of its AI-integrated homes and community concept, designed specifically for regions experiencing rapid data center growth.Neu’s assembly facility and first housing campus sit adjacent to a 1,300-acre tract of land owned by one of the nation’s largest AI Hyperscalers.As SpaceX’s IPO puts national attention on the next wave of AI infrastructure, Neu Community is pointing to a quieter bottleneck emerging in fast-growth regions like Bastrop County: housing.As billions of dollars flow into new AI data centers across the United States, communities face immediate pressure on housing, infrastructure, and local quality of life. Neu Community offers a scalable, master-planned solution built to counteract the temporary housing, overcrowding, and unplanned growth that often follows massive industrial AI investment, with the goal of helping communities grow intentionally instead of reactively.“Everyone is talking about the data center boom and the SpaceX economy taking shape in Bastrop,” said Jonathan Jenkins, founder of Neu Community. “But the biggest bottleneck may not be satellites, chips, rockets, or servers — it may be high quality housing. If communities do not plan ahead, the AI economy will not arrive as a clean, futuristic vision. It will arrive as overcrowding, infrastructure strain, with temporary worker housing pressure — the kind now unfolding in Abilene, Texas, where massive RV parks are being built near OpenAI’s Stargate project. What City wants a 2,000 unit RV park!”Neu Community combines housing, sustainable energy, nature, and AI into a single ecosystem designed for the modern tech and manufacturing workforce.Rather than relying on smart hubs, Neu’s modular homes will feature access to artificial intelligence integrated directly into the physical structure. “At Neu, we believe AI should not just be a device sitting on the kitchen counter or in your pocket,” Jenkins said. “The home itself should be the device — where the environment around you actively helps improve daily life.”According to Jenkins, the housing challenge around AI infrastructure should be part of the same national conversation as energy, chips, compute power, and automation.“Elon Musk and Sam Altman have both talked about the potential need for Universal Basic Income in an AI-driven future,” Jenkins said. “We believe the more urgent conversation starts with these companies providing Universal Basic Housing — making sure the people building their data centers of this new economy have a real place to live with their families in the communities powering the AI revolution.”The first completed Neu Homes, known as “The Village,” are located at 1912 W State Highway 21, Cedar Creek, Bastrop County, Texas. Private tours are now available by invitation and request.Schedule a tour by emailing info@neucommunity.com

Neu Village Time-Lapse

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