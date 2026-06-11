Photographers Reclaim Canvas as World Cup Comes to Atlanta “Through Our Eyes” Explores Culture, History, Public Space

"Through Our Eyes" Introduces the World to Atlanta During the FIFA World Cup 2026

Select Team of Women Photographers Introduce Atlanta to the World

Atlanta is the capital of culture, civil rights history, and community. The female perspective invites us to go beyond the headlines, capturing the joy of the communities that make us thrive.” — Sheila Pree Bright

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featuring Sheila Pree Bright , Nicole Craine, Julie Yarbrough, and Ysa Lopez on view through July 26 at One Contemporary Gallery As international sports fans and locals turn their focus toward Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup , a major new contemporary photography exhibition is set to capture the true, multifaceted spirit of the city beyond the pitch. Opening tonight at One Contemporary Gallery, “Through Our Eyes: A Visual Photographic Journey” presents a profound cultural experience situated at the historic crossroads of the Sweet Auburn District and the Old Fourth Ward neighborhoods. Supported by Leica Camera USA, the exhibition intentionally centers an all-female showcase of professional lens-based artists to challenge stereotypes and reveal the depth, complexity, and beauty of the American South.The exhibition's opening date parallels global sports history. Today marks the official kickoff match of the FIFA World Cup 26™, held at the historic Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). In 1970, that same sacred ground birthed modern, televised sports culture when soccer icon Pelé lifted Brazil’s championship trophy, an image of collective fan euphoria that permanently transformed soccer from a street game into a universal phenomenon.Inspired by Pelé’s transcendent artistry, renowned lens-based artist, Sheila Pree Bright, produced “Through Our Eyes” to examine how community, movement, and public spaces hold history. Bright has dedicated the exhibition's companion zine to the legendary athlete:"I dedicate this zine to Pelé... whose brilliance helped transform soccer into a universal language. He showed that a simple game played in streets, fields, and empty lots could rise to the level of art and capture the world’s attention. As Atlanta grows into a vibrant sports city, I believe this work connects the city’s energy to Pelé's legacy."While global media centers on commercialized stadium spectacles, “Through Our Eyes” serves as an essential counter-narrative. The show also complements Bright’s highly anticipated first signature body of work this year—a new series titled Footwork: Where We Gather, which dynamically probes the visceral energy of sports fan culture.Crucial to the exhibition's mission is the elevation of three distinct, professional Atlanta-based female photographers who are actively redefining documentary and editorial photography outside the traditional fine arts world:• Nicole Craine: Brings an uncompromising, sharp editorial eye to the collection, documenting the shifting political and cultural landscape of the South with journalistic rigor and profound human intimacy. @nicole_craine• Julie Yarbrough: Captures the deep-rooted spirit of community and generational heritage, using light and texture to preserve the quiet, everyday moments of Black life that history books often overlook. @jyphoto• Ysa Lopez: Explores the physical architecture of public spaces and the kinetic energy of youth culture, offering a bold, modern lens on how identity is claimed in urban landscapes.@y.s.a"Atlanta exists at a powerful, living intersection of culture, deep civil rights history, and community," Bright said. "By bringing the unique power of the female perspective to the forefront, we are inviting locals and global visitors alike to see this city beyond the headlines, capturing the resilience and joy of the communities that make Atlanta thrive."For locals wanting to celebrate their city's global moment, and for tourists seeking an authentic cultural dive between matches, “Through Our Eyes” offers an indispensable look into the soul of Atlanta.• June 11, 2026 – July 26, 2026• Opening 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2026• One Contemporary Gallery, 395 Edgewood Ave. SE, Suite 6, Atlanta, GA 30312• Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment• Featured Artist Talk: 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2026Sheila Pree Bright @shepreebright is an acclaimed American lens-based artist known for her photographic series that deeply probe contemporary culture, social movements, and the complexities of the American experience. Her work is exhibited nationally and internationally, capturing the intersection of history and the modern landscape with unparalleled nuance. Concurrently with the group exhibition Through Our Eyes, her solo exhibition, Footwork: Where We Gather, is on view at Emory University’s Michael C. Carlos Museum through July 19, 2026.One Contemporary Gallery is dedicated to amplifying diverse artistic voices and offering thought-provoking contemporary art exhibitions.

Leica Presents: Documentary & Fine Art Photography with Sheila Pree Bright

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