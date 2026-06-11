Gov. Reynolds appoints Col. Charles Lampe Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Iowa National Guard

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed Col. Charles Lampe as the Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Iowa National Guard.

“Colonel Lampe has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his distinguished military career and a steadfast commitment to Iowa’s Soldiers, families and communities,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “His extensive operational experience, strategic vision, and dedication to service will help ensure the Iowa Army National Guard remains ready to meet any challenge. I am confident Colonel Lampe will be an outstanding partner to Major General Osborn as they lead the Iowa National Guard into the future.”

Lampe enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in 1993 before joining the Iowa Army National Guard in 1995 as a Black Hawk helicopter repairer. After graduating from the Iowa Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School program in 1999, he was commissioned as an Aviation Officer and has since served in numerous command and leadership positions across the Iowa Army National Guard.

His assignments have included Training Officer for the 109th Aviation Regiment, Officer in Charge of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion, Logistics Management Officer and Test Pilot at Army Aviation Support Facility No. 1, Facility Commander at Army Aviation Support Facility No. 1, Commander of the 67th Troop Command, Director of Army Aviation and Safety, and Chief of Staff for the Iowa Army National Guard.

Lampe is a Master Army Aviator with more than 3,000 flight hours and is qualified in multiple aircraft platforms. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal, and numerous federal and state awards recognizing his leadership and service.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from Simpson College, a Master of Arts degree in Collaborative Education from Graceland University, and a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the U.S. Army War College.

As Deputy Adjutant General, Lampe will assist Major General Stephen Osborn in leading and managing the Iowa Army National Guard’s more than 7,000 Soldiers serving in communities across the state. In this role, he will help oversee military readiness, domestic response operations, personnel development and strategic initiatives supporting both state and national security objectives.

“I am honored by the trust Governor Reynolds and Major General Osborn have placed in me,” said Lampe. “The Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard are among the finest in the nation, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside them as we remain Always Ready to support our state and nation.”