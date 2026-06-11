K+J Agency Celebrates 20 Years and Expands Presence in Florida

Karen Peterson and Jo Gibbs, Co-Founders of K+J Agency

Boutique communications firm marks two decades of helping shape conversations across the design industry while continuing to grow in key markets.

We're proud of what we've built, grateful for the relationships that have shaped our journey, and excited for what's ahead.” — Karen Peterson, Co-Founder K+J Agency

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K+J Agency , a boutique communications firm specializing in the design, architecture, home furnishings, and luxury lifestyle sectors, marks its 20th anniversary this year and continues to expand its presence in Florida and across North America.Founded in 2006 by Karen Peterson and Jo Gibbs, K+J Agency was established with a simple idea: to build a communications agency rooted in relationships, thoughtful storytelling, and a more personal approach to client partnerships.Long before remote work became standard, Peterson and Gibbs intentionally built K+J to remain boutique, highly collaborative, and closely connected to both clients and media. Operating remotely from the outset allowed the agency to work across markets while maintaining the hands-on approach that would become a defining characteristic of the firm.Over the past two decades, K+J has evolved alongside the design industry as media transformed, new platforms emerged, and the way brands communicate with audiences fundamentally changed. What has remained constant is the philosophy behind the agency: meaningful strategy, meaningful relationships, and staying personally involved in the work.“We saw an opportunity to create an agency that felt more personal and collaborative—one where relationships truly sat at the center of the business,” said Peterson. “When we founded K+J, building a remote agency was unconventional, but it allowed us to create the kind of business we envisioned and to remain closely connected to both our clients and the work itself.”Today, K+J works with a diverse roster of clients spanning luxury furnishings, textiles, surfaces, architecture, hospitality, and lifestyle, providing strategic public relations, media relations, thought leadership development, partnerships, events, brand positioning and social media support. Throughout its history, the agency has remained intentionally boutique, allowing leadership to stay deeply involved in client relationships and programs while fostering long-term partnerships built on trust and collaboration.“We've always believed that our size is one of our strengths,” said Gibbs. “It allows us to be deeply engaged, highly responsive, and truly invested in our clients’ success. Many of our relationships span years—and in some cases decades—which speaks to the collaborative partnerships we've worked hard to build.”The milestone comes as K+J continues to expand its footprint in Florida, reflecting both the growth of the region’s design community and the agency’s ongoing commitment to supporting clients in emerging and established markets alike.“Florida has brought new energy, new relationships, and exciting opportunities,” said Gibbs. “It’s a reminder that even after twenty years, there are still new chapters to write. We remain as passionate about this industry today as we were when we started the agency.”Looking ahead, K+J plans to continue building upon its reputation for thoughtful communications, strategic visibility programs, media relations, thought leadership, and industry partnerships while remaining true to the values that have guided the agency since its founding.“Twenty years is an important milestone, and we've enjoyed watching the industry evolve over that time,” said Peterson. “We're proud of what we've built, grateful for the relationships that have shaped our journey, and excited for what's ahead.”# # #ABOUT K+J AGENCYFounded in 2006 by Karen Peterson and Joanne Gibbs, K+J Agency is a bi-coastal boutique marketing and communications firm specializing in luxury lifestyle, architecture, interior design, and home furnishings. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, the agency develops strategic public relations, marketing, branding, thought leadership, and event programs that elevate brands and foster meaningful industry connections. Known for its highly personalized approach and deep industry expertise, K+J partners with brands, designers, manufacturers, and organizations to create lasting visibility, credibility, and impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.