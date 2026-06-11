Lombardo Announces Executive Order Establishing Nevada’s Energy Policy Objectives

On Monday, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced Executive Order 2023-007, which outlines his state energy policy objectives for the next decade.

The Executive Order highlights Governor Lombardo’s multifaceted approach to state energy policy and fulfills his promise made in his State of the State speech to address energy objectives through an executive order.

Per Executive Order 2023-007, the state’s energy policy will be focused on developing and maintaining a robust, diverse energy supply portfolio and a balanced approach to electric and natural gas energy supply and transportation fuels.

Additionally, Nevada’s energy portfolio will work to advance sustainability and reliability by including solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower, natural gas, hydrogen, energy storage, and other resources needed to meet the vast energy demands in the state.

The executive order also requires that state energy policies work to ensure all Nevada consumers and businesses continue to have diverse energy options available to them, including electric and natural gas service and energy efficiency and renewable energy resources.

“Governor Lombardo’s energy policy objectives provide a critical framework for the future of energy in Nevada,” said Dwayne McClinton, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Energy. “I look forward to partnering with Governor Lombardo to achieve his energy objectives through thoughtful and effective policy implementation.”

The Nevada Conservation League says the Governor's Executive Order on Energy Misses the Mark.

The Conservation League says While supporting Nevada’s progress in creating clean energy economy jobs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the proposal’s emphasis on methane, aka “natural,” gas systems would ultimately mark a step back from those goals.

It would also prove to be costly by creating expensive new projects that "enrich utilities" like Southwest Gas and NV Energy while driving up costs for Nevada families, the League added.

“Nevada has steadily made progress in reducing climate pollution and developing a local clean energy economy,” said Christi Cabrera-Georgeson, deputy director for Nevada Conservation League. “Governor Lombardo should lean in on these efforts and not hold Nevada back by relying on expensive out-of-state fossil fuels.”

The full Executive Order can be found below:

(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Conservation League assisted in this story)