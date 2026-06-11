ASP ICAC TASK FORCE AND MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST YELLVILLE MAN FOR CHILD EXPLOITATION

June 10, 2026

YELLVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, assisted by the ASP SWAT Team and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, executed search and arrest warrants at a residence in Marion County. Jordan Channing Miley, 37, of Yellville, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marion County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Miley has been charged with 20 felony counts of Pandering or Possessing Visual or Print Medium Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child; one felony count of Engaging Children in Sexually Explicit Conduct for Use in Visual or Print Medium; and one felony count of Sexual Extortion.

The charges stem from an ASP ICAC Task Force investigation involving the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and related offenses. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices and digital storage media from the residence.

Additional charges are anticipated pending review of the evidence recovered during the investigation.