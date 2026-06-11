Going To a World Cup Match in California? Here Are Some Things To Know

Published: Jun 10, 2026

From June 12 through July 11, California is hosting 14 FIFA World Cup matches in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Cal OES’s priority is to help ensure that residents and visitors alike can safely enjoy the excitement, energy, and global spirit this event will bring to the Golden State.

Here’s a list of resources if you’re attending a match in California.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara:

Find general information regarding FIFA 2026 activities, here .

Find the stadium policies, including parking and tailgating policies, here .

Find public transportation information here .

Find the bag policy and a list of permitted and prohibited items here .

More resources from FIFA

Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood:

Find general information regarding Los Angeles FIFA 2026 activities here .

Find the stadium policy, bag policy, and a list of permitted and prohibited items here .

Find the transportation information here .

More resources from FIFA

Drone Policy:

The Federal Aviation Administration and law enforcement have designated all FIFA World Cup 2026™ stadiums and surrounding event spaces as strict “No Drone Zones.” Learn more here .

Emergency Alerts: