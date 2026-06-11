Training Readiness Keeps 3rd MEB Prepared for Crisis Response Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan — Forward-deployed in Okinawa, Japan, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's crisis-response headquarters in the Indo-Pacific, conducting exercises, training and combined operations with allies and partners throughout the region while maintaining the ability to rapidly respond to emerging contingencies. To sustain that capability, Marines and Sailors with 3rd MEB regularly conduct Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) training, accountability drills and deployment rehearsals designed to ensure the brigade can quickly activate and deploy when called upon.

Throughout May 2026, 3rd MEB continued to strengthen its ACM readiness through regular training events, including a Humanitarian Assistance Response Training–Disaster (HART-D) course conducted May 12–15. The course reinforced the brigade’s ability to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations across the Indo-Pacific region, where natural disasters and emerging crises can require an immediate response.

“Readiness is a daily requirement for this brigade,” said Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, sergeant major of 3rd MEB. “Our Marines and Sailors must be prepared to respond quickly, whether that means supporting disaster relief, enabling joint and partner forces, or providing command and control during a contingency.”

The HART-D course provided Marines with a deeper understanding of disaster-response planning, coordination and execution. The training directly supports 3rd MEB’s role as a forward-deployed command-and-control node capable of rapidly forming and deploying a forward command element in support of crisis-response operations.

That readiness is tested regularly through ACM drills, including a recent drill conducted on Camp Courtney. During the drill, Marines practiced rapid activation procedures, personnel accountability and movement preparation. These drills validate the brigade’s ability to quickly gather personnel, organize equipment and prepare for deployment under compressed timelines.

3rd MEB also conducts no-notice accountability drills to test personnel responsiveness under unforeseen conditions. These drills simulate the uncertainty of real-world crisis response and help ensure Marines remain prepared to respond at any hour.

“Every drill matters because every drill builds confidence in the process,” said Col. Petra Lovetinska Seipel, chief of staff, 3rd MEB. “When the call comes, there is no time to figure out the basics. Our Marines rehearse now so the brigade can move quickly, communicate clearly and support the mission immediately.”

The brigade’s most recent ACM activation occurred in November 2025, when 3rd MEB deployed from Okinawa to support U.S. foreign disaster relief efforts in the Philippines following severe weather. The brigade established command-and-control support in Manila and helped coordinate response efforts before redeploying later that month.

As a result of these regular training events, 3rd MEB remains postured to respond to crises, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and contingency operations throughout the region. Its forward-deployed posture and frequent collaboration with allied and partner nations make it a critical asset for regional stability and rapid response.