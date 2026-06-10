Governor Abbott Appoints Four To OneStar National Service Commission

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Casey Jimenez and reappointed Karin Morris, James Senegal, and Grace Yocum to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2029. The Commission promotes volunteerism in Texas and oversees the administration of the AmeriCorps programs for the state.

Casey Jimenez of Missouri City is the logistics and emergency management specialist for the City of Missouri City. He is a delegate member of the Emergency Management Association of Texas and the President of the University of North Texas (UNT) Graduates of the Last Decade Alumni Network. Jimenez received a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Planning from UNT.

Karin Morris of Highland Village is the senior vice president of community impact for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club and serves as executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. She is an advisory board member for Women in Sports Entertainment, serves on the Young Men's Committee of Young Men’s Service League – Integrity Chapter, and is a board member at-large for the Flower Mound Marcus Hockey Booster Club. Morris received a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Marquette University.

James Senegal of Spring is the co-founder and lead instructor for ProResponder Training, LLC. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Senegal received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Baylor University.

Grace Yocum of Round Rock is an undergraduate student at Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in Business Management with a double minor in Nonprofit Studies and Public Policy Analysis. She is actively involved in several campus leadership roles and currently works in the Office of Strategic Initiatives within the Office of the President for the University.