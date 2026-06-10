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Governor Abbott Appoints Pepe As Student Regent To University Of Houston System

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Chris Pepe as the student regent for the University of Houston System Board of Regents for a term set to expire May 31, 2027.

Chris Pepe of Houston is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Houston.

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Governor Abbott Appoints Pepe As Student Regent To University Of Houston System

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