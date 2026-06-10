Governor Greg Abbott Announces 456 MW Of New Power In Houston

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that 456 megawatts (MW) of new, dispatchable natural gas power generation units at NRG Energy’s TH Wharton Generating Station in Houston have come online. The units, backed by a loan through the Texas Energy Fund (TxEF), add enough electricity to power more than 100,000 Texas homes during peak hours.

“Texas is on pace to build the reliable power generation needed to support our high-growth economy and ensure Texans have the electricity they need every day,” said Governor Abbott. "These new power generation units are a great addition to our energy network that powers Texans' daily lives. I congratulate NRG Energy for their new natural gas power generation units that will help keep Texas' future bright for generations to come."

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) administers the TxEF, which incentivizes the construction of new, reliable power generation and grid resiliency and reliability projects.

“This project is exactly the kind of outcome Texans voted for when they approved the TxEF,” said PUCT Chairman Thomas Gleeson. “The TxEF is funding new power generation that Texans can rely on for years to come. NRG’s project coming online shows the fund is delivering real, measurable benefits for Texans and putting taxpayer dollars to work to strengthen the grid.”

“Texans need power they can count on, especially as we head into summer, and our team delivered these units safely, on budget and on schedule. Building reliable power for the communities we serve is exactly what NRG and our construction and equipment partners do best,” said President and CEO of NRG Energy Robert Gaudette. “The Texas Energy Fund is a practical, made-in-Texas solution to a real challenge, and we are proud to be part of it. Thank you to Governor Abbott, the Texas Legislature, the PUCT, and Cypress-Fairbanks ISD for partnering with us to bring power online for the families and businesses who depend on it.”

The new simple-cycle combustion turbine units will provide critical reliability support during periods of peak electricity demand. Dispatchable power units respond rapidly to changing grid conditions, including hot summer afternoons and severe winter weather events.

In addition to the TH Wharton facility, NRG Energy is advancing additional TxEF-supported generation projects at its Cedar Bayou and Greens Bayou sites. Collectively, the company’s planned projects are expected to add more than 1.5 gigawatts of new natural gas generation capacity in Texas by 2028.