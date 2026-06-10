Governor Abbott Announces $2.5 Million In Funding To Expand Access To Stroke Care

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced $2.5 million in grant funding for hospitals to increase access to lifesaving stroke care through mobile stroke units. Governor Abbott and the 89th Texas Legislature appropriated $5 million to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to improve stroke outcomes statewide through mobile stroke services. The remaining $2.5 million will be distributed in fiscal year 2027.

“Texas will ensure Texans across our state can access swift and practical medical care,” said Governor Abbott. “This $2.5 million investment into mobile stroke units will enable hospitals to better provide vital care without delay in the event of a stroke. I thank HHSC for their ongoing efforts to support our hospitals and the health of all Texans, no matter where they are.”

HHSC awarded $2.5 million in funding to the following providers for new and expanded mobile stroke units for fiscal year 2026:

$1,250,000 to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas at Austin to establish a new mobile stroke unit.

$500,000 to University Medical Center of El Paso to expand its existing mobile stroke unit.

$750,000 to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston to expand its mobile stroke unit.

A stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency that happens when blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or reduced. Common warning signs of stroke include sudden face drooping, arm weakness, difficulty speaking, dizziness or vision changes.

“Timely stroke care can make a life-changing difference for Texans and their families,” HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth said. “This funding will help expand access to stroke care so more people can get treatment faster.”

A stroke can cause serious, long-term disability, but immediate treatment can save lives. Mobile stroke units are specialized ambulances equipped with CT scanners that help identify strokes on-site and begin treatment more quickly.

“Through the budget last session, I was thrilled to help deliver critical funding to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for the expansion of mobile stroke units,” said state Sen. Joan Huffman, chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “These vehicles bring advanced stroke care directly to patients when every second counts, improving outcomes and saving lives across Texas.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 71,081 stroke-related hospitalizations in 2024.

“Mobile stroke units were funded to bring immediate, lifesaving care directly to patients, recognizing that every minute of delay results in irreversible loss of brain function,” said state Rep. Greg Bonnen, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “They are especially critical for individuals who are not in close proximity to a stroke center, ensuring timely treatment when and where it matters most.”

Find more information on services available to Texans on the HHS website.