State House and Senate Republicans Send Child Protection, Parental Rights Package to Governor

ARIZONA, June 10 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—House and Senate Republicans are advancing a legislative package to Governor Katie Hobbs that strengthens parental rights, protects children from irreversible medical interventions, reinforces merit-based hiring in government, and increases accountability within public institutions. The measures reflect a commitment to putting families first, ensuring parents remain the primary decision-makers in their children's lives, and keeping political ideology out of medicine, education, and government.

The package includes HB 2249, sponsored by Representative Lisa Fink, which expands Arizona's Parents' Bill of Rights by requiring parental notification and written consent before school employees facilitate a child's social transition, and by establishing remedies when those rights are violated. Republicans also advanced SB 1095, sponsored by Senator Mark Finchem, which prohibits health care professionals from performing or referring minors for gender transition procedures and subjects violators to professional discipline and legal accountability.

Additional legislation includes SB 1094, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh, which creates a civil cause of action against physicians who perform prohibited irreversible gender reassignment surgeries on minors; SB 1015, sponsored by Senator Janae Shamp, which holds providers financially accountable for damages and detransition-related costs resulting from gender transition procedures performed on minors; and SB 1013, also sponsored by Senator Shamp, which ensures public hiring decisions are based on merit rather than race, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.

"Arizona families have made clear that they want commonsense protections for children and stronger parental rights. This legislation ensures that parents remain involved in critical decisions impacting their children while protecting minors from irreversible procedures with lifelong consequences," said Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh.

"These bills are rooted in the belief that children deserve protection and parents deserve transparency. House and Senate Republicans worked together to advance policies that prioritize families, accountability, and the long-term well-being of Arizona kids," said Representative Lisa Fink.

"Do No Harm commends Arizona legislators fighting to get politics out of the study and practice of medicine. Prioritizing fairness and equal treatment across the state's public institutions, as well as protecting children from harmful gender transitions and preserving parental rights, are critically important to ensuring the health, safety, and freedom of all Arizonans. As we see the proliferation of identity politics across the state, this package of bills is timely and necessary," said Stanley Goldfarb, MD, Board Chair, Do No Harm Action.

"Arizona children are not political experiments, and parents should never be cut out of life-altering decisions involving their own kids," said Senator Shamp. "For too long, activists have pushed radical gender ideology into medicine, education, and government while silencing common sense and ignoring the concerns of families. These bills draw a clear line. We are protecting children from irreversible procedures, holding providers accountable, and ensuring that merit, not political agendas, guides decisions within our public institutions. Arizona families deserve leaders willing to stand up, speak the truth, and put the well-being of children ahead of ideology."

State House and Senate Republicans are urging Governor Hobbs to sign the legislation and stand with Arizona parents and families.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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