Commissioners recognize Mesa County foster family for statewide honor

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners recognized Amber and Alicia Johnson during its May 26 public hearing after the family received statewide recognition for its commitment to foster care.

The Johnson family was recently honored by the State of Colorado during National Foster Care Month for providing stability, support and care to youth in need. Their family currently includes a 6-year-old boy, his 11-month-old sister and a 19-year-old youth transitioning into adulthood.

During the recognition, Mesa County Department of Human Services Child Welfare and Adult Protection Division Director Joe Kellerby thanked the family for opening their home to children who need support and protection. He highlighted the positive impact they made in their lives of the youth in their care.

National Foster Care Month is observed each May to recognize foster parents, kinship caregivers, child welfare professionals and community members who support children and youth in foster care.

For more on the Johnson family’s story and the impact of foster care in Mesa County, read the Department of Human Services article titled "Mesa County family receives statewide recognition during National Foster Care Month ."