AB Plastic Surgery Successfully Hosts the 2026 IFAAS Facial Contouring Symposium for the Third Consecutive Year

AB Plastic Surgery Successfully Hosts the 2026 IFAAS Facial Contouring Symposium

AB Plastic Surgery successfully hosted the 2026 IFAAS Facial Contouring Symposium for the third consecutive year, welcoming surgeons worldwide

SEOUL, GANGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Plastic Surgery announced the successful completion of the “2026 IFAAS (International Fellowship in Advanced Aesthetic Science) Facial Contouring International Symposium,” held on the 18th with plastic surgeons from around the world in attendance.The IFAAS International Symposium is a global academic platform where board-certified plastic surgeons share the latest aesthetic surgery techniques, clinical experiences, and advanced medical systems. The event has become a recognized international forum in the fields of Korean plastic surgery , facial contouring Korea, and aesthetic medical education.This year marked the third consecutive year that AB Plastic Surgery hosted the 2026 IFAAS Facial Contouring Symposium , further strengthening its position as a leading Korean plastic surgery institution actively contributing to international academic exchange and surgical innovation.The symposium was held at AB Plastic Surgery and featured academic sessions based on the clinic’s accumulated clinical data and extensive experience in facial contouring surgery. During the event, Dr. Jo Dong Pill of AB Plastic Surgery participated as the main speaker, presenting advanced facial contouring techniques and sharing clinical expertise.Dr. Jo Dong Pill has also been invited as a keynote speaker for three consecutive years, reflecting international recognition of his clinical experience and expertise in facial contouring surgery Korea.The event included in-depth academic lectures and a Live Surgery session designed to share the latest facial contouring techniques and real clinical procedures. In particular, the live operation demonstrated a precision surgical approach using 3D-CT-based analysis to evaluate facial bone structures and nerve distribution while minimizing the risk of nerve damage, drawing significant attention from international medical professionals.International surgeons attending the Live Surgery Korea session shared positive feedback following the procedure. One participating plastic surgeon commented, “Dr. Jo Dong Pill’s anatomical understanding and precise resection techniques were highly impressive. It was meaningful to directly observe a surgical system that considers not only aesthetics but also patient safety and functional outcomes.”Another attendee stated, “The precision analysis system utilizing 3D-CT and the structured surgical protocols were extremely systematic. The techniques and clinical experiences shared during this symposium are expected to be highly valuable in our own medical practices.”Dr. Jo Dong Pill of AB Plastic Surgery stated, “The IFAAS Symposium serves as an important international academic platform where medical professionals from around the world exchange the latest facial contouring techniques and clinical experiences. The key to facial contouring surgery is avoiding excessive bone resection and establishing precise surgical plans based on each patient’s anatomical structure to achieve both safety and optimal results.”He added, “Through continuous research and global academic exchange, we will continue to expand our clinical expertise in facial contouring and provide safer and more systematic medical services for global patients seeking plastic surgery Korea.”

Why Global Surgeons Learn Facial Contouring at AB Plastic Surgery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.