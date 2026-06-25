HealthNomix Expands California Hospital Price Transparency and Comparison Tools

HealthNomix helps consumers compare California hospital prices, Los Angeles hospitals, and total hip replacement costs.

Consumers deserve easier access to healthcare pricing information. HealthNomix helps organize public hospital price data into a format that is easier to search and compare.” — Angela Nguyen

LOS ANGELA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthNomix today announced the expansion of its hospital price transparency platform with enhanced California hospital price resources, Los Angeles hospital directories, and procedure-level cost comparison tools designed to help consumers better understand healthcare pricing information.HealthNomix is a healthcare data and transparency platform that helps consumers search, compare, and understand publicly available hospital pricing information. The platform organizes hospital price transparency data into searchable directories that make it easier to explore hospitals, procedures, and published healthcare prices.The HealthNomix platform is available at:The company’s national hospital price directory is available at:The directory allows users to search hospital pricing information, compare procedure costs, review hospital profiles, and explore published healthcare pricing data across multiple states and cities.As part of this expansion, HealthNomix has enhanced its California hospital directory, providing consumers with access to hospital information and published pricing resources throughout the state.California hospital directory:The California directory helps users review hospital profiles, locations, ownership information, ratings, and available published pricing information.HealthNomix also provides a dedicated Los Angeles hospital directory that helps consumers research hospitals located in the Los Angeles area.Los Angeles hospital directory:The Los Angeles directory allows users to compare local hospital information, review healthcare facility details, and explore available published pricing information before contacting hospitals directly.In addition to state and city directories, HealthNomix offers procedure-specific price comparison tools. One example is the platform’s Total Hip Replacement comparison page for procedure code 27130.Total Hip Replacement procedure comparison:The procedure page helps users compare published pricing information from hospitals that have disclosed pricing data for Total Hip Replacement services. Available information may include cash prices, hospital list prices, payer-specific rates, and other published healthcare pricing information depending on what individual hospitals have reported.Hospital pricing information is often difficult for consumers to understand because hospitals publish large machine-readable files that can contain thousands of pricing records and technical healthcare codes. HealthNomix helps organize that information into a more consumer-friendly format that allows people to search by procedure, hospital, city, or state.The platform is designed to serve patients, families, employers, researchers, journalists, and healthcare professionals seeking easier access to publicly available healthcare pricing information.HealthNomix emphasizes that published hospital prices are intended as informational resources and should not be considered final medical bills or guaranteed cost estimates. Actual healthcare costs may vary based on insurance coverage, deductibles, network status, medical necessity, provider services, and other factors. Consumers should confirm pricing directly with hospitals and insurance providers before receiving care.The company plans to continue expanding its healthcare transparency resources by adding additional hospital pricing information, procedure comparisons, and healthcare data tools designed to improve consumer access to healthcare information.About HealthNomixHealthNomix is a healthcare data and transparency platform that helps users search, compare, and understand publicly available healthcare information. The platform organizes hospital price transparency data, provider information, healthcare facility data, and other healthcare resources into searchable directories designed to improve healthcare transparency and consumer access to information. HealthNomix does not provide medical advice and encourages users to verify healthcare costs directly with hospitals, providers, and insurance plans.For more information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.