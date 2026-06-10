Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic set to reel in anglers this June

located in the beautiful Yampa Valley of northwest Colorado, Elkhead State Park is an oasis in the high desert. The park’s 900-acre reservoir provides endless recreational opportunities including boating, swimming, jet skiing, wildlife watching, ​hiking and camping. Photo credit: CPW/Dustin Doskocil.

June 10, 2026

CRAIG, Colo. — Anglers, mark your calendar for the annual Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic starting on Saturday, June 20, at Elkhead Reservoir State Park. With nearly $10,000 in cash prizes, anglers of all ages are encouraged to participate.

Tournament angling will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20. Fish caught before the start of the tournament will not qualify. Tournament angling will conclude on Sunday, June 28. To qualify for tournament prizes, anglers must turn in their catch of northern pike and/or smallmouth bass for that day at the CPW fish scanning station by 3:00 p.m. on June 28. Other than the tournament start time and final check-in of fish, there are no time restrictions on angling during the tournament.

Starting in 2026, CPW is implementing a new prize structure in which only cash (check) prizes will be awarded. Prior to the start of the tournament, one northern pike and one smallmouth bass will be tagged internally and released. Any angler who catches one or both of the tagged fish will receive $2,000 per tagged fish caught. If one or neither of the tagged fish are caught, the remaining award(s) for this category will be drawn for and presented by CPW during the angler ticket drawing after the tournament on Sunday, June 28.

In addition to the tagged fish prizes during the nine-day tournament, any angler who turns in the most northern pike and smallmouth bass will win $1,500 (per category). Any angler who turns in the second most northern pike will win $850.

Participants will receive a ticket for every smallmouth bass or northern pike turned in throughout the tournament for a chance to win $850. A separate daily ticket will also be given out at the end of each day for a chance to win an additional cash prize of $1,000. These daily tickets will be issued in the following categories:

Northern pike: smallest fish per day, largest fish per day and most fish caught per day.

Smallmouth bass: smallest fish per day, largest fish per day and most fish caught per day.

Winners for the daily and fish ticket categories will be drawn at the prize ceremony, which begins at 3 p.m. on June 28.

“We are looking forward to another great tournament,” said Area Aquatic Biologist Gage Dean. “This is an essential part of our fishery management at Elkhead Reservoir. This approach enables us to focus on enhancing the fishery with sportfish like largemouth bass and tiger muskie, which support our conservation and recovery efforts for native fish in the Yampa River basin.”

Participants are not required to register before the event. However, those who wish to compete for prizes must register upon arrival at the park or when turning in their first fish at the CPW fish scanning station, located at the Elkhead Reservoir State Park maintenance shop near the park entrance.

New this year, all winning anglers must complete a provided W-9 tax form prior to receiving a cash prize. All cash prizes will be handed out in the form of a check from our friends at the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

There is no tournament entry fee, but an annual State Park or a $12 Daily Pass is required to enter Elkhead Reservoir State Park. Any individual aged 16 years and older will need a valid Colorado fishing license.

For more information about the tournament contact Elkhead Reservoir State Park at 970-276-2061.

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