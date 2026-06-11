XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Application Integration and Architecture, 2026

XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the 2026 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Application Integration and Architecture

XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Application Integration and Architecture, 2026

Industrial agentic AI cannot succeed without an application architecture designed for integration with operational technology, not just business applications. We have been building this from day one.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the 2026 Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in Application Integration and Architecture, published 3 June 2026."In our opinion, agentic AI appearing in the Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in Application Integration and Architecture, 2026 reflects where software engineering leaders are converging: from experimenting with AI agents in isolation, to designing the integration, orchestration, and governance patterns that let agents operate at enterprise scale. XMPro built APEX, MAGS, and StreamDesigner as exactly that architecture pattern for industrial environments, where the integration surface includes SCADA, PLCs, historians, ERP, and operational technology, not just business applications."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProAccording to Gartner, "Agentic AI is an approach to building AI solutions that uses one or multiple software entities classified wholly or partly as AI agents. AI agents are autonomous or semiautonomous software entities that apply AI techniques to perceive, decide, act and pursue goals across digital or physical environments." (1)Gartner assigns Agentic AI a "Transformational" benefit rating in the Hype Cycle, with market penetration of 5% to 20% of target audience and "Emerging" maturity. (1)On why agentic AI matters for software engineering and architecture, Gartner states: "For the right use cases, agentic AI can deliver real value through deeper AI integration. AI agents are ushering in new software practices built on highly distributed decision-making systems." (1)On the technological foundations of agentic AI, Gartner states: "Agentic AI draws on rapid advances in composite (hybrid) AI, decision intelligence and large action models." (1)On the business value, Gartner states: "Decades of AI agent systems, often based on embedded systems, show that agentic AI can generate significant business value when applied appropriately. Agentic AI creates this value through goal-driven systems that offer more flexibility, adaptability and higher levels of automation and, more importantly, augmentation — further bridging the gap between humans and machines." (1)Gartner recommends: "Prepare for the future of AI agents by building the foundations of application composability, governance, and data management. The agentic AI approach demands additional scrutiny and stronger security controls." (1)"We believe industrial agentic AI cannot succeed without an application architecture designed for integration with operational technology, not just business applications," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "StreamDesigner connects agents to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems. MAGS provides the multi-agent collaboration pattern. APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer. Composite AI grounds reasoning in physics and process logic, not language-model heuristics alone. We have been building that integrated architecture from day one."How we think XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to Application Integration and Architecture RequirementsThe XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core, designed from the start for application composability in industrial environments.Composite AI architecture. XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution. Agent decisions are grounded in physics, process logic, and causal models, not in language-model heuristics alone.Multi-agent application architecture (MAGS). Specialized AI agents coordinate under bounded autonomy, sharing insights, reaching consensus on recommendations, and escalating to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. MAGS provides the architectural pattern for distributed decision-making across industrial workflows.Integration surface (StreamDesigner). XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems via StreamDesigner, building governed intelligence pipelines that process live sensor streams and operational data. The integration layer is purpose-built for industrial application environments where operational technology data is first-class.Orchestration and governance (APEX). APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer (the Control Tower) for coordinated agent teams across industrial data streams, operational technology, and enterprise applications.Application composability. Agent capabilities, integration patterns, and team configurations are composable: defined once in the Operational Identity Model and reused across operating sites, business units, and use cases.Bounded autonomy and policy enforcement. Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated industrial environments.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy composable, multi-agent application architectures with bounded autonomy in mission-critical environments.For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in Application Integration and Architecture, 2026, Wei Jin, Andrew Comes, 3 June 2026.Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations, on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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