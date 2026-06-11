Fisher Barton Transitions to Employee Ownership Following Six Years of Strategic Growth

Scott Hoffman President and CEO and Fisher Barton leadership team New Fisher Barton Logo reflects the new direction of the now Employee Owned Company

Fisher Barton transitions to employee ownership, building on six years of growth, strengthening its workforce, and accelerating innovation and long-term success

Over six years, we’ve strengthened our business, people, and customer value through continuous improvement and investment. Employee ownership ensures our team shares in our future success.” — Scott Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer

WATERTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher Barton , a leader in surface engineering and manufacturing , today announced its transition to an employee-owned company, positioning the business for long-term, sustainable growth.“Our transformation over the past six years has fundamentally strengthened our business, our people, and the value we deliver to customers,” said Scott Hoffman, CEO of Fisher Barton. “We’ve built a culture rooted in continuous improvement, operational discipline, and innovation—supported by strategic investments in our facilities, technology, and workforce. Transitioning to employee ownership is a natural next step, ensuring that those who drive our success every day have a direct stake in our future.”Over this period, Fisher Barton has reshaped its business, strengthened its workforce, and deepened customer relationships. Guided by a clear strategic vision, the company has built a high-performance culture grounded in its core principles and driven by continuous improvement.Operational performance has advanced through a disciplined commitment to Six Sigma quality, reliable on-time delivery, and rigorous business practices. Investments in modern manufacturing environments, advanced equipment, and a best-in-class safety record have reinforced a culture of accountability and pride across operations.At the same time, Fisher Barton continues to invest in its people. Through Fisher Barton University, employees receive Greenbelt and Blackbelt training to solve complex customer and business challenges, supported by a culture defined by the company’s Three C’s.Strategic capital investments are also strengthening future capabilities. A new Turning Center of Excellence enhances precision machining, while automation and Customer Focused Work Teams improve responsiveness and alignment with customer needs. Combined with deep material science expertise, these capabilities enable Fisher Barton to solve some of the most complex wear challenges in its markets.With a strong Made in USA manufacturing base and a proven track record of execution, Fisher Barton is well positioned to continue its growth as an employee-owned organization. The company remains focused on advancing capabilities, strengthening customer partnerships, and delivering innovative, high-quality solutions.For more information about Fisher Barton visit www.fisherbarton.com About Fisher BartonFisher Barton is a premier manufacturing innovation partner renowned for high-wear components. Our expertise is deeply rooted in the skills of our world-class talent, who are not only masters in material behavior, but also develop and apply proprietary heat treating and thermal spray solutions. This trans-formative approach extends the lifespan of components well beyond our core manufacturing capabilities of stamping, bending, forming, cutting, welding, machining, and casting. Fisher Barton sets itself apart with a rich history of over 50 years of manufacturing expertise. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our nine locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vietnam. We continually innovate wear solutions for a variety of industries from cutting components in the turf, agriculture, recycling, and pulp and paper industries, to bronze gears, pumps, wear parts, close tolerance components, thermal barriers, and antimicrobial solutions serving the energy, food processing, transportation, and medical markets. Fisher Barton is your partner for the highest quality solutions found —anywhere.

Fisher Barton Corporate Video

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