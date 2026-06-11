Louisiana Carrot Initiative now available at Walmart stores statewide

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jun 10, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced today that the Louisiana Carrot Initiative is now available at all Louisiana Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market locations, expanding access to healthy food incentives for SNAP recipients statewide.

The Louisiana Carrot Initiative provides Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients with a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fresh fruits and vegetables at participating retailers. Participants can earn up to $25 in bonus benefits each month. The bonus benefits are automatically credited to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card and can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible groceries at any retailer that accepts SNAP benefits.

"Louisiana is leading the nation in finding innovative ways to improve health outcomes while helping families stretch their food dollars," said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein. "The Louisiana Carrot Initiative rewards healthy choices, makes fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable, and helps put prevention at the center of our approach to health. Expanding this program to Walmart stores statewide means more Louisiana families can benefit from this proven strategy."

Since launching in April 2025, Louisiana SNAP recipients have earned more than $1.6 million in bonus benefits through the Louisiana Carrot Initiative. Research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows participants in healthy food incentive programs consume significantly more fruits and vegetables than non-participants.

For more information about the Louisiana Carrot Initiative and participating retailers, visit ldh.la.gov/page/ehip.