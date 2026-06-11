Woodbests Adds New Artworks to Lori Anne McKague Puzzle Collection

Kaleidoscopic Art Meets Premium Puzzles

Kaleidoscopic Art Meets Premium Puzzles – Fresh Designs Deliver Stress Relief and Collectible Value for Adults

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodbests , a premium wooden puzzle brand, has announced the addition of multiple new artworks to its existing Lori Anne McKague puzzle collection. The brand has collaborated with Canadian artist Lori Anne McKague for over two years, and she has maintained a dedicated collection page on the Woodbests website. The newly added puzzles continue to feature McKague's signature free style illustration and kaleidoscopic designs, translated onto Woodbests' high quality wooden puzzles. The new additions are now available on the Lori Anne McKague dedicated page on the Woodbests official website.Market Trend: Wooden Puzzles Are the Fastest Growing SegmentThe puzzle market is shifting from children's toys to adult de stressing activities. The global puzzle market was valued at approximately USD 4.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.49%. North America leads the global market with a share of 28% 32%. Within this expanding market, wooden puzzles have become the fastest growing segment – they account for about 24% of the puzzle market by material, and in the U.S. adult/custom puzzle market, wooden puzzles are seeing a CAGR of 4.5% 5.2%, significantly higher than the roughly 1.5% for paper puzzles.The surge in adult stress relief demand is a key driver. In the U.S. alone, "adult puzzles" generate 3.19 million annual searches. Meanwhile, consumer preference for sustainable, eco friendly materials and personalized products is pushing wooden puzzles from traditional toys toward "affordable luxury" items that combine relaxation with home décor. Woodbests' latest additions to the Lori Anne McKague collection further enrich the brand's offering in the premium art puzzle segment.Brand Momentum: Three Major Launches in Under a Month, Artist Series Continually UpdatedFrom late spring to early summer 2026, Woodbests has demonstrated strong product innovation. On May 6, the brand launched the Frog irregular shaped wooden puzzle series – featuring whimsy cut pieces and high repeat purchase rates, it was well received by puzzle enthusiasts. On May 14, Woodbests introduced the Lenticular Puzzle – the industry's first wooden puzzle with a dual image lenticular effect that changes as you move, complete with a display grade frame, turning the puzzling experience into dynamic wall art. Now, the new additions to the Lori Anne McKague puzzle collection mark Woodbests' third major product update in a single month, underscoring the brand's accelerating pace of innovation.Long term Artist Collaboration: 40 Years of Design Crafted into "Puzzling Kaleidoscopes"Lori Anne McKague has been collaborating with Woodbests for over two years and has a long standing dedicated collection page on the Woodbests website. With 40 years of graphic design experience, she now lives in the mountains of Chilliwack, Canada. In retirement, she devotes more time to free style illustration. As the artist puts it, "my mind's eye is a kaleidoscope" – she draws free form "doodles" in black ink, filling seemingly random lines with intricate details and layered textures, then brings them to life with vibrant color, making each piece a dazzling visual symphony.The newly added puzzles continue McKague's signature free style illustrations and kaleidoscopic designs, while introducing fresh compositions and color explorations. Woodbests faithfully reproduces her intricate visual language on eco friendly basswood puzzles using high precision UV printing. All puzzles feature hand drawn whimsy pieces – thematic shaped puzzle pieces – that increase the level of challenge while giving the finished puzzle unique collectible value.Product Excellence: Eco Friendly Wood + Laser Cutting + UV PrintingWoodbests specializes in premium wooden puzzles, with over 300 original designs across categories including animals, mandalas, custom puzzles, and more. The brand uses 100% natural basswood and state of the art laser cutting, combined with UV printing for sharp, fade resistant colors. All products are certified to CE, CPC, and CTI international safety and environmental standards. Each newly added artist puzzle comes with an artist signed art card and a collectible satin storage pouch, adding a sense of ritual and practicality.About WoodbestsWoodbests is an online brand focused on high end wooden puzzles, committed to providing stress relieving and artistic puzzling experiences for adults and children using natural, eco friendly materials and innovative cutting techniques. The brand's product range includes animals, mandalas, personalized custom puzzles , and more, earning a strong reputation among puzzle enthusiasts and gift shoppers in the U.S. and beyond.About Lori Anne McKagueA Canadian artist with 40 years of graphic design experience, now living in Chilliwack. Her work is defined by free style doodle illustrations and kaleidoscopic patterns – intricate, vibrant, and richly detailed. Her art appears on wall décor, pattern design, wearable art, puzzles, and other product categories. She has maintained a long term collaboration with Woodbests and has a dedicated, continually updated puzzle collection page on the Woodbests website.

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