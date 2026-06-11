Harbour Air Launches Seattle to Victoria Service

Harbour Air seaplane over Victoria

North America's largest seaplane airline brings new destination to Seattle with inaugural route to Victoria, B.C.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Harbour Air celebrated its first flight from Seattle to Victoria. The new seaplane service will operate daily during the summer season with all-in introductory fares available at $99† CAD, or approximately $72† USD with today’s exchange rate.“We are thrilled to bring this new service to the city of Victoria,” said Bert van der Stege, Chief Executive Officer of Harbour Air. “Recognizing that Seattle is an important part of Pacific Northwest seaplane history, we are also keen to ensure it’s part of our future”.“The launch of Harbour Air’s Victoria–Seattle service is an exciting step forward in strengthening connections between our two communities,” said Mayor Marianne Alto, City of Victoria. “This new route supports economic growth, tourism, and collaboration on both sides of the border, while showcasing Victoria as a vibrant and accessible destination.”"Today marks a milestone for travel between Seattle and Victoria. Now you can step off a Harbour Air seaplane directly into the centre of Victoria in under 30 minutes with nothing but coastline and mountain views in between. That's hard to beat,” said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer at Harbour Air.The addition of the Seattle-Victoria route to Harbour Air’s growing network furthers the airline’s commitment and strategic focus on providing improved connectivity, more choice and everyday low fares.Complementing the airline’s already existing double daily Seattle to Vancouver route, the new Victoria service will make it easier to visit family and friends or explore what the region has to offer.Service at a GlanceNew Route: Victoria to SeattleDates: June 11, 2026 to September 30, 2026Flight time: Approximately 30 minutesFrequency: DailyFares from: C$99† one-way, or approximately $72† USD with today’s exchange rateTo learn more about Harbour Air and for flights to Seattle please visit harbourair.com †Special introductory fares are limited quantity and charged in CAD. Book by June 18, 2026 (11:59 p.m. PT) or while seats last, for travel between June 25 to September 30, 2026. Aeroplan members earn points on all Harbour Air flights with eligible fares, including cross-border routes, with members earning up to 200 Aeroplan points per flight depending on fare class.-30-About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver and Victoria, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.Media InquiriesFor media inquiries, please contact media@harbourair.com

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