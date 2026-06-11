TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

June 10, 2026

Troopers Investigating Multiple Fatal Crashes in Livingston and Ascension Parishes

Ascension Parish – Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on June 9, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 18 near Mount Bethel Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 76-year-old Otis Garrison of White Castle.

The preliminary investigation revealed Garrison was driving a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado west on LA 18. For reasons still under investigation, he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. As a result, the Chevrolet traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment.

Garrison was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Troop A was notified on June 10, 2026, that Garrison ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Impairment is suspected, and routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Livingston Parish – Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on June 9, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a scooter on LA 64 at Magnolia Garden Court in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Gary White of Baker.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Nissan Sentra was traveling east on LA 64. At the same time, White was traveling west on LA 64 on a scooter. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Nissan failed to properly yield to oncoming traffic, attempted to turn left onto Magnolia Garden Court, and entered the path of the oncoming scooter. As a result, the scooter struck the Nissan on the right side.

White was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was ejected from the scooter, and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always wear your seatbelt and avoid impairment, fatigue, and distractions. Additionally, motorcycle and scooter operators should always wear a DOT-approved helmet and appropriate safety gear. While not all crashes are preventable, simple precautions like these can save lives.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]