Bird | Spin Offers Free Bird+ as World Cup comes to America

As millions of fans descend on U.S. host cities, Bird and Spin are making it easier and more affordable to get around.

As millions of fans descend on U.S. host cities, Bird and Spin are making it easier and more affordable to get around.

LOS ANGELES, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird | Spin, a leading e-scooter and e-bike share company, today announced the launch of a free trial of Bird+, its flat-rate subscription program, timed to coincide with the 2026 World Cup tournament. The company is simultaneously ramping up operations in U.S. cities to help residents and visitors navigate one of the most-watched global sporting events in history.Bird introduced Bird+, North America’s first flat-rate ride pass, last year, offering members access to unlimited, flat-rate rides across all Bird and Spin markets - no surge pricing, no surprises. Now the free trial removes the upfront cost, inviting both locals and travelers to experience the program at no risk — a timely offer as the prices of everyday essentials continue to rise. If you’re traveling for World Cup, you now have the timely opportunity to join and try Bird+ for free."Micromobility is going to be an essential mode of transit during the World Cup, and we believe it's incumbent on operators like us to step up — partnering with cities and event organizers to make e-bikes and e-scooters affordable and widely available. Bird+ makes that possible for everyone."Stewart Lyons, Bird | Spin CEOBeyond pricing, Bird and Spin will offer free valet parking near stadiums and fan zones. Street Teams will help riders arrive and depart quickly and safely in World Cup host cities, which include San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City and Atlanta. The valet service is designed to ease the logistical strain these large-scale events place on urban transportation networks, where traffic congestion and limited parking are persistent challenges.As cities hosting the 2026 tournament prepare for an unprecedented influx of visitors, micromobility offers a flexible, scalable complement to public transit. Bird and Spin reduce congestion and improve access to fan zones, stadiums, and city centers - where cars cannot compete with the space efficiency of micromobility.About Bird | SpinBird | Spin are North America's leading shared electric scooter and e-bike platforms. Operating across hundreds of cities, campuses, and communities, Bird | Spin are committed to making urban transportation safer, more sustainable, and more accessible for everyone.

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