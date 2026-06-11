ACCA JOURNAL, international publication dedicated to art, culture, and luxury, unveils issue 29: THE RODEO DRIVE EDITION

The Rodeo Drive Issue #29 Covers

Mayor Corman’s “Arts First!” cover leads 76 pages on Rodeo Drive’s 2026 cultural shift, featuring Vice Mayor Wells, Gehry’s legacy, Dior x Chinneck & more.

ACCA JOURNAL Issue #29 documents a cultural renaissance fromFrank Gehry’s legacy to artists redefining sound, silk, and sculpture.” — Maya Ito and Carlos Benitez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released on June 10, 2026, ACCA Journal Issue #29: The Rodeo Drive Edition serves as a comprehensive 76-page cultural roadmap that explores the intersection of luxury craftsmanship, civic leadership, and creative ambition. This commemorative edition is presented in partnership with EverBank, through its Ever Bank Builds initiative, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, which focuses on creating career pathways for youth in the creative arts. The publication aims to capture the human spirit and the meticulous craftsmanship that drive modern heritage forward into a new era, archiving all magazine editions in a digital format for global accessibility. At the heart of this issue is Mayor Craig A. Corman, whose cover feature, "Arts First!," outlines a visionary plan to reimagine Rodeo Drive as a world-class outdoor art museum. Corman’s initiative seeks to turn the iconic corridor into a living gallery that invites the public to experience art without traditional walls. Complementing this civic vision, Vice Mayor Mary N. Wells discusses the strategic preparations required to position Beverly Hills as a global stage for the 2028 Olympics and World Cup. Her dialogue emphasizes how policy, modern elegance, and hospitality must align to welcome an international audience.The journal also highlights "Urban Metamorphosis," a collaboration between Dior and artist Alex Chinneck, who has sculpted city infrastructure like street lamps into fluid, couture-inspired forms. This exploration of artistic structuralism continues with a tribute to the late Frank Gehry, reflecting on his animal-form sculptures and his enduring impact as a "neighborhood architect" for Los Angeles. The edition expands the boundaries of where art can exist by profiling Roger Sichel, whose Stars & Stripes NYSE artwork was selected for the Lunaprise Lunar Museum and is now archived on the Moon. On a more terrestrial level, the issue examines the evolution of Art Basel Paris and the immersive fashion-art dialogue at Frieze Los Angeles, where publishers Maya Ito and Carlos Benitez pair high-fashion guests with contemporary canvases.In the realm of scientific artistry, Paul Edge utilizes Quantum Cymatics to investigate the visible architecture of sound by studying patterns created by the resonance of Hebrew letters. This is paired with the work of Crispín Barrymore, a global sound ambassador who designs acoustic activations for personal renewal and cross-cultural connection. The profiles of excellence extend to Narbeh Leon, an artist and community leader who creates immersive scenic worlds for luxury brands, and Kodai Takahashi, who is reviving Japan’s silk heritage through the science of "liquid silk" beauty. Additionally, the journal charts the unconventional path of Dr. Johnny Mendola, an entertainment executive who reinvented himself as a university professor and educational innovator.The intersection of industry and luxury is explored through Adriano Hair Salon, which has defined "quiet luxury" on Rodeo Drive. Real estate expert Betty Wang discusses the home as a curated extension of personal narrative, while Linda Meng’s IAID platform works to synthesize Eastern depth with European aesthetics. The Milken Institute Global Conference is also featured, highlighting how the global vanguard convenes in Beverly Hills to address challenges in AI, health, and climate capital. Cultural communication is furthered by Li Mi, who builds platforms for cross-border dialogue between artists and international audiences.Issue #29 maintains a strong humanitarian focus, spotlighting Lady Dene (Dr. Nathalie Beasnael) and her Health4peace mission to expand healthcare access in rural Africa. The Cancer Support Community Los Angeles is recognized for 40 years of service, alongside the "Women Who Shine" honorees, such as OPI’s Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. Artistic conservation is represented by Artak Galstyan, whose hyperrealistic paintings fund the purchase of "acres of freedom" for rescued animals.The edition concludes with a deep dive into digital culture and new narratives, highlighting Steve Stern’s satirical novel, The Real Superheroes of Beverly Hills, and Ricky Rebel’s exploration of performance art. Complementing these narratives, ACCA's Senior Director has curated a select group of artists whose practices demonstrate singular, innovative approaches to material and form. For attendees of ACCA JOURNAL Week, the official event guide maps out exclusive activations at premium locations—including ARC Beverly, Mikimoto, GENNY, and Abel Richard—ensuring the community can seamlessly engage with every experience. Visit our website for real-time updates and notifications.

ACCA JOURNAL's Week + Exclusive Interview with Mayor Graig A. Corman and Vice Mayor Mary N. Wells.

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