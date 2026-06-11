Vancouverites Catch Taiwan’s Waves of Wonder as Contest Winners Receive Flights to Taiwan

Veronika F. won two flight tickets to Taiwan courtesy of China Airlines Youssef R. won two flight tickets to Taiwan courtesy of EVA Air Veronika's Selfie with Taiwan Tourism Administration's Catch The Waves Of Wonder Ads Youssef's Selfie with Taiwan Tourism Administration's Catch The Waves of Wonder Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has announced the grand prize winners of its 2026 “Catch The Waves Of Wonder” contest, marking the successful conclusion of the second wave of its city-wide transit activation in Vancouver.Following thousands of entries from across Western Canada, Veronika F. has won two flight tickets to Taiwan courtesy of China Airlines, while Youssef R. has won two flight tickets to Taiwan courtesy of EVA Air.The contest formed part of TTA’s “Catch The Waves Of Wonder” campaign, which brought Taiwan’s vibrant landscapes, cultural energy, and island spirit to Vancouver through a fully wrapped Canada Line SkyTrain, transit posters, digital screens, and interior advertisements across the SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express networks.Participants entered through the official campaign landing page, with additional opportunities to earn entries by posting or uploading selfies with campaign advertisements. The interactive format invited Vancouverites to engage directly with Taiwan’s “Waves of Wonder” brand while sharing their excitement for future travel.“The response to 'Catch the Waves of Wonder' has been absolutely incredible,” said Sylvia Szu-Hsien Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco Office, which oversees the Western Canada market. “With thousands of enthusiastic entries, we are deeply moved by Vancouverites’ creative selfies. Seeing their passion truly brings our Waves of Wonder brand to life. Thanks to our invaluable partners, China Airlines and EVA Air, who provide exceptional daily direct flights, the breathtaking islands of Taiwan are just 12 hours away. Whether Canadian travelers come to challenge our world-class cycling routes, immerse themselves in our vibrant cultural festivals, or simply follow their own sense of adventure, Taiwan is fully ready to welcome them with open arms.”Beyond the grand prize flights, the campaign helped raise awareness of how easy and rewarding it can be for Canadians to visit Taiwan, whether as a final destination or as part of a longer trip through Asia.For travellers transiting through Taiwan, eligible passengers with layovers of 7 to 24 hours can experience a free half-day tour courtesy of the Taiwan Tourism Administration [ halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw ]. Eligible foreign passport holders who pre-register may also receive an NT$600 voucher, approximately CA$27, to spend at the airport, making even a short stopover an opportunity to enjoy Taiwan’s hospitality [ bit.ly/TransitInTaiwan ].Travelling beyond Taipei is also becoming increasingly affordable and convenient with the new Taiwan PASS [ twpass.tw ]. Designed for international visitors, Taiwan PASS offers 3-day unlimited travel options for Taiwan High Speed Rail or Taiwan Railway, along with free access to a selected city MRT system and one of 15 different additional travel options, including scenic Taiwan Tourist Shuttle routes, seamlessly connecting travelers to world-renowned destinations like Sun Moon Lake and Alishan, Alishan Forest Railway passes, Uber rides, car/scooter rental and more, ensuring international visitors can explore beyond the city with ultimate ease.International visitors planning to travel to Taichung or further south can also take advantage of limited buy-one-get-one-free High-Speed Rail ticket offers, available while supplies last. The promotion makes it easier for visitors to discover central and southern Taiwan, including destinations such as Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.From the energy of Taipei to the food culture of night markets, the epic views of Hehuanshan National Forest Recreation Area, the historic streets of Tainan, the coastal warmth of southern Taiwan, and the peaceful nature of eastern Taiwan, TTA continues to encourage Canadian travellers to see Taiwan as a destination that is close, convenient, welcoming, and full of wonder.For more information on visiting Taiwan, Canadians can contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2, or by phone at +1 (672) 202-8988.Original photo files and alternative translations of this release, can be found here: bit.ly/4uo9sylABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATIONThe Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for tourism policy development, destination marketing, and international visitor promotion. In Western Canada, tourism marketing activities are managed by the San Francisco Office of the Taiwan Tourism Administration. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is “Waves of Wonder.” For more information, please visit eng.taiwan.net.tw.Follow us on social media in North America:Instagram: @taiwantourism.naFacebook: Tour Taiwan - America

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