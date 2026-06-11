Global HR Tech Enterprise Jably Presents Vision for AI Recruitment Platform ‘K-TAG’ to Delegation of EU Ambassadors

Raoul Moroder, Marketing Manager of Jably, explains the platform in front of the delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors to South Korea Raoul Moroder, Marketing Manager of Jably, explains the platform in front of the delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors to South Korea 2

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a visit by the delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors to South Korea’s Pangyo Techno Valley—the center of innovation clusters—global HR tech company Jably (CEO Hyung Ju Kim) participated as a promising startup, representing the Pangyo innovation ecosystem, and delivered a technology presentation.At the event held at the Gyeonggi Startup Campus on the 1st, a total of 25 officials—including Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, as well as ambassadors and chargés d’affaires from 21 major European countries—gathered to discuss ways to enhance technology cooperation between Korea and the EU. At this venue, Jably introduced ‘ K-TAG ,’ its AI recruitment platform that customizes connections between foreign international students and South Korean corporations, drawing enthusiastic responses from the delegation.Established in 2023, Jably is a career-tech startup that developed K-TAG to address structural problems in the Korean job market, where international students face difficulties receiving fair evaluations. In this presentation, Jably emphasized that it addresses chronic issues in foreign recruitment processes—such as complex visa administrative document reviews and job matching—as a one-stop solution through the collaboration of multiple AI agents.In fact, the K-TAG service matches appropriate talent to corporations based on quantitative data, including visa types, remaining periods of stay, and permissible working hours, as well as international students’ technical capabilities and language proficiencies. Furthermore, it maximizes convenience throughout the recruitment process by integrating with the South Korean Ministry of Justice’s systems to streamline the administrative procedures required for employment visa applications.Jably expressed its ambition to maximize the mobility of global talent and establish a transparent employment ecosystem amid the expanding global trend of economic cooperation between Korea and the EU, drawing deep empathy from the EU delegation.

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