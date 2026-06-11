Rafi Law Group Expands to Denver, Opening First Office Outside Arizona

Rafi Law Group has opened a new office in Denver, Colorado. The office is located at 1380 South Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80223. Brandon B. Rafi is the Founder and CEO of Rafi Law Group Brandon B. Rafi and Rich Yado presented a $10,000 check to Food Bank of the Rockies.

Opening our first office outside Arizona is an exciting milestone for our firm. We’re proud to bring the same client-first approach and dedication to results that have defined our work in Arizona.” — Rafi Law Group Founder and CEO Brandon B. Rafi

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rafi Law Group , Arizona’s premier personal injury law firm, announced today the opening of a new office in Denver, marking the firm’s first location outside Arizona and a significant milestone in its national expansion strategy.Located at 1380 South Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80223, the Denver office represents the firm’s entry into the Colorado market and reflects the firm’s continued growth.“Opening our first office outside Arizona is an exciting milestone for our firm,” said Rafi Law Group Founder and CEO Brandon B. Rafi. “Denver is a dynamic and growing community, and we’re proud to bring the same client-first approach and dedication to results that have defined our work in Arizona.”The Denver-based team will provide the same client-focused personal injury representation that has made Rafi Law Group a trusted name in Arizona. The firm represents individuals injured due to the negligence of others, including cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and other serious personal injury matters.“With the operational support and infrastructure we’ve built, we’re well-positioned to expand responsibly into new markets while maintaining the high level of service our clients expect,” Rafi added.Founded in 2015, the firm was built on the belief that legal advocacy and community service belong together. That belief has shaped a company culture where impact is intentional, measurable, and sustained.Since 2022, Rafi Law Group has donated more than $1,000,000 to local nonprofits and coordinated more than 1,750 volunteer hours annually through its charitable initiative, Rafi’s Hope. The organization and its team members are frequently recognized for their philanthropic efforts. As part of the firm’s expansion into the Denver market, Food Bank of the Rockies received a $10,000 donation.“Giving back to the communities we serve is deeply embedded in the firm's identity,” said Rich Yado, Rafi’s Hope director. “We are pleased to extend this philosophy to Denver and to support such a worthwhile organization as the Food Bank of the Rockies.”Rafi Law Group was represented by Brandon Paxton of Denver-based BRD Commercial Group.Denver-area residents can contact the firm at 303-843-3633 to schedule a consultation.About Rafi Law GroupRafi Law Group, Arizona's premier personal injury law firm, is committed to providing clients with unmatched legal representation and personalized attention. With a team of 25 established attorneys and 280 dedicated professionals, the firm strives to secure justice and fair compensation for those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Rafi Law Group is founded on the idea that when people need legal help after being hurt in an accident, finding reliable, compassionate, and knowledgeable legal counsel should be stress-free, no matter the time of day or the case's complexity. For more information about Rafi Law Group’s services in Colorado or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at www.rafilawgroup.com or 303-843-3633.

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