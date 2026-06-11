STARCHIUM Showcases ‘ArchiPilot’ to Delegation of EU Ambassadors, Presenting Blueprint for European Expansion

CEO JungWan Lee explaining the service in front of the delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors to South Korea A slide from STARCHIUM’s presentation | Image provided by STARCHIUM

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a surprise visit by the delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors to South Korea to the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley, architectural AI startup STARCHIUM successfully demonstrated its design automation solution, raising expectations for future technology cooperation between South Korea and the EU.A total of 25 officials—including Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, as well as ambassadors and chargés d’affaires from 21 major European countries, such as Germany and Italy—attended the event at The Link within the Gyeonggi Startup Campus on the 1st. The delegation visited Pangyo to benchmark its innovation ecosystem and shape partnerships in research and innovation, which are promising areas of cooperation between Korea and the EU.Stepping forward to deliver a technology presentation as a promising startup representing the Pangyo innovation ecosystem, STARCHIUM (CEO JungWan Lee) introduced ‘ArchiPilot,’ its AI-based architectural design automation service, drawing enthusiastic responses from the delegation.The conventional architectural design industry has suffered significant waste of workforce and resources due to repetitive tasks driven by frequent design revisions and complex building code reviews. For instance, in the case of the Jincheon National Training Center Phase 2 project, 28 design specialists were deployed for three months to draw a total of 98 blueprints, incurring approximately 336 million KRW in labor costs (excluding overtime/additional work). However, STARCHIUM caught attendees’ attention by presenting empirical evidence demonstrating that implementing ArchiPilot can increase labor productivity 28-fold and reduce labor costs by up to 96.4%.In particular, the delegation focused heavily on ArchiPilot’s unique AI technology. STARCHIUM introduced the world’s first Prompt-to-DXF technology, which directly generates native vector (Line, Polyline, Arc, etc.) drawings that are instantly editable in CAD software within less than two minutes simply by inputting a natural language prompt, moving beyond generating simple images.In addition, the presentation highlighted Regulation-Aware RAG technology, which integrates with public APIs to analyze site conditions and real-time regulations, ensuring 100% regulatory compliance. A Self-Improving Loop system was also emphasized, which independently learns from revision logs and from whether quality gate (QA) criteria are met, steadily improving performance the more it is utilized.STARCHIUM plans to leverage this event as a springboard to accelerate its global scale-up. The company presented its long-term vision: first, solidifying its B2B SaaS model based on approximately 1,600 domestic clients, subsequently expanding into the Southeast Asian market, and eventually broadening its stage to global markets, including Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, through Open API and white-labeling strategies to build partnerships with global engineering enterprises.An official at Pangyo Techno Valley stated that the large-scale visit by the European delegation served as an opportunity to assess the global standing of the Pangyo ecosystem. The official added that they will provide continuous support to ensure that outstanding domestic startups, including STARCHIUM, can successfully expand into global markets such as Europe.

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