Social Security Subcommittee Chairman Estes Opening Statement: Hearing with Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Social Security Subcommittee Chairman Ron Estes (KS-04) delivered the following opening statement at a joint Social Security and Work & Welfare Subcommittee hearing with Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano.

As prepared for delivery.

“Good morning, and welcome to today’s joint hearing. I want to thank our witness, Commissioner Frank Bisignano, for appearing before us today to discuss the state of the Social Security Administration.

“Tens of millions of Americans rely on the SSA to deliver monthly retirement, survivor, and disability benefits, and millions more interact with the agency for critical life events. For far too long, the American people were forced to deal with an agency plagued by outdated systems and antiquated processes, resulting in unacceptable delays and a complete breakdown in basic customer service.

“Under the previous administration, our constituents faced a full-blown service delivery crisis. Average phone wait times reached an atrocious 42 minutes, and the backlog for initial disability claims eclipsed one million for the first time in history.

“But today, we are here to talk about a dramatic turnaround. Since Commissioner Bisignano took the helm just over a year ago, the SSA has made historic progress by shifting resources away from the bureaucracy of its headquarters back to direct, front-line service delivery. The numbers speak for themselves:

Wait times on the National 800 Number have shrunk by over 89 percent—dropping from 42 minutes down to 5 minutes.

Average wait times at field offices nationwide have been slashed by 30 percent.

The backlog of initial disability claims has been reduced by 32 percent from its peak of 1.27 million.

And the Social Security Fairness Act was implemented months ahead of schedule, providing rapid, much-needed relief to millions of beneficiaries.

“We are seeing that by investing in modern technology and focusing on efficiency, the SSA can serve more Americans better, with fewer employees.

“I am particularly proud of how these efforts have translated to real-world results back home in Kansas. Since I took the gavel as Chairman of the Social Security Subcommittee, my team and I have worked hand-in-hand with our local personnel and Commissioner Bisignano to address regional bottlenecks. I am thrilled to report that because of this close coordination, wait times at our Wichita Field Office are down an incredible 60 percent compared to two years ago. This is what responsive government looks like when we prioritize the needs of our constituents over the conveniences of Washington.

“However, as we celebrate these operational victories, we cannot lose sight of the financial headwinds facing the program. Yesterday, the 2026 Annual Trustees Report was released. The findings in this report are a stark reminder of the urgency before us: the OASI Trust Fund is projected to reach insolvency in 2032.

“Protecting and strengthening Social Security requires absolute fiscal sanity and strict oversight. Every single dollar lost to administrative error, inefficiency, or improper payments is a dollar stolen from the benefits of hard-working Americans.

“In FY 2024 alone, the SSA improperly made billions in overpayments and underpayments. We must continue to deploy advanced automated tools and human common sense to prevent these errors before they happen, eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, and protect this vital lifeline for generations to come.

“Commissioner Bisignano, you have proven that strong leadership and private-sector efficiency can break through federal stagnation to dramatically improve customer service. We look forward to hearing how you intend to build on this momentum, root out improper spending, and work with this Committee to strengthen Social Security.”