Work & Welfare Subcommittee Chairman LaHood Opening Statement: Hearing with Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Work & Welfare Subcommittee Chairman Darin LaHood (IL-16) delivered the following opening statement at a joint Social Security and Work & Welfare Subcommittee hearing with Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano.

As prepared for delivery.

“Commissioner Bisignano, welcome back to the Committee. We appreciate you being here, and I want to thank you for your continued work leading the Social Security Administration. SSA serves a huge number of Americans, and the work your agency does touches seniors, individuals with disabilities, families, and workers across the country.

“Commissioner, you joined us about one year ago after having been very newly confirmed in your role. I’ve reviewed some of the data and metrics your team shared with us before this hearing about customer service at the agency. I am impressed at the progress you have been able to make in web, phone and field office operations – and to see that you have made a priority of meeting Americans where they are at.

“I appreciate your commitment to making the agency work better for the people who depend on it. SSA is one of the federal agencies that Americans interact with most directly, so when service is delayed people feel it immediately. I look forward to hearing more about the progress you’ve made and how Congress can be helpful.

“As Chairman of the Work and Welfare Subcommittee, I am interested in administration of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. For some recipients of SSI, their disability or age may mean they are unable to work. But for others, work may be possible with the right support, the right information, and a system that does not make the rules harder than they need to be.

“Last time you were here, we spoke about the importance of removing barriers for people who can work and want to. SSA has work supports and programs designed to facilitate the transition to work, like the Ticket to Work program, and I look forward to hearing how SSA is looking at that program and what progress has been made.

“The Committee has also been focused on improving the foster care system. With the leadership of First Lady Melania Trump, the House recently passed the Fostering the Future Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation to modernize the Chafee Foster Care Program to improve outcomes for foster youth.

“When you were here last year, we spoke about the issue of children in foster care who receive Social Security Survivor or SSI benefits, and the importance of SSA working to increase the number of states that have data exchanges in place to ensure children in foster care get the help they need. I appreciate SSA’s attention to this issue and look forward to hearing any updates on where things stand with that.

“Commissioner, again, thank you for being here today. I appreciate your willingness to work with this Committee, and I look forward to your testimony.”