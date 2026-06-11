USDA Announces Office of Seafood

Oregon fishers, crabbers, clammers and shrimpers will greatly benefit from the newly established Office of Seafood, recently announced by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in a move that signals a stronger federal commitment to support and revitalize America’s seafood Industry.

From Newport to Astoria to Coos Bay, Oregon’s fishermen drive coastal economies and help feed the nation. The Office of Seafood will ensure they have the necessary federal programs and services needed to keep their legacy and livelihood alive and remain competitive in the global market for the next generation. Oregon’s fishermen are essential to our state’s economy and America’s food supply. This effort is about putting these Fishermen First and cutting barriers through delivery of the support they need to stay competitive and profitable.

Local leaders and seafood business owners applaud USDA’s Office of Seafood with widespread support.

“The creation of the USDA Office of Seafood is exactly the kind of bold, coordinated action our fishing communities have needed for years,” said Oregon State Senator Dick Anderson representing Newport, one of Oregon’s largest fishing ports. Senator Anderson further points out the huge disparity of foreign imports that flood local markets.

Restrictions such as low catch limits, selling fishing grounds for foreign countries, inaccurate and outdated fisheries data and delayed adoption of modern technology have prohibited Oregon’s fish economy from fully realizing its huge economic potential.

“As large and important as Oregon’s fishing industry already is, we must also recognize the tremendous, untapped potential ahead of us. The Office of Seafood will keep fishermen fishing,” said Oregon State Senator Suzanne Weber.

Oregon’s seafood industry already lands hundreds of millions of pounds annually, generating more than $600 million in dockside value and supporting thousands of jobs tied to harvesting, processing, and distribution, according to NOAA Fisheries. For decades Oregon fishers have lost market share and the ability to make a family wage living due to Federal government overregulation.

“Providing sustainable food products for the people of America along with responsible natural resource stewardship for our nation will provide and nurture future generations,” said Steve Fick of Fishhawk Fisheries, who runs boats out of Astoria, on the northern Oregon coast.

Oregon’s shrimp fleet is thankful to Secretary Rollins. “USDA Office of Seafood will pave the way for our pink shrimp to be further implemented into the USDA food service programs,” said Nick Edwards, from Jordani Pink Shrimp Fishery, Coos Bay, Or, who operates the second largest pink shrimp fishery in Oregon.

That’s where the Office of Seafood comes in. The initiative marks a new era where Oregon, and American fishermen will be recognized by USDA as key part of the U.S. food supply that supports rural and coastal communities. The office will focus on infrastructure, marketing and trade, workforce development, and stronger risk management and disaster assistance.

Pacific Seafood, one of Oregon’s largest seafood processors, is excited about the Office of Seafood. “We are thrilled about this opportunity that will give West Coast seafood communities a stronger voice and help connect local harvesters and producers to the families and students who rely on nutritious high-quality food,” said Bella Johnson, Pacific Seafoods Spokesperson.

Standing up an Office of Seafood supports existing tools already available to producers of farm-raised fish through USDA’s Farm Service Agency, including farm loans for equipment and operations, the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish, the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program offering risk management and disaster recovery, and the Farm Storage Facility Loan Program to support critical cold storage infrastructure. In addition, the Office of Seafood is leading coordinated interagency efforts to reduce regulatory hurdles faced by American seafood producers, and leading efforts to discover and implement new practices that promote strong coastal communities.

With USDA working alongside Interior, Commerce, and Health and Human Services, this coordinated approach delivers the kind of support Oregon’s fisherman have long needed, and deserve, bringing a holistic approach to federal government support that is much needed and long overdue.

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 09, 2026

Tualatin, Oregon

Tootie Smith, State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency in Oregon

Contact 503-347-6675