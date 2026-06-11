LDWF Agents Detain Robeline Woman for Outstanding Arrest Warrant After License Compliance Check

Baton Rouge, Jun 10, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Agents detained a Robeline woman for an outstanding arrest warrant following a license and compliance check May 27 as she fished on the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish.

Hannah Sims, 32 and also known as Hannah Sharp, was fishing without a valid Louisiana fishing license when agents made contact with her. During the investigation, agents discovered Sims had a warrant for her arrest through the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO). NPSO requested agents detain Sims then dispatched a deputy to assist in the investigation.

LDWF agents detained and searched Sims, revealing she was in possession of approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sims was wanted by NPSO since 2024 on charges of criminal trespassing. She also had a warrant through the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2023 on possession of CDS Schedule I Narcotics and had two outstanding warrants through the Natchitoches City Marshal’s Office.

Sims was cited for fishing without a license then turned over to NPSO, arrested and transported to the Natchitoches Detention Center where she was booked on charges of Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and outstanding warrants from Natchitoches and Webster parishes.

LDWF Agents participating in this care are Sgt. James Smith and Senior Agent Callie Pitre.