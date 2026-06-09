Senate Republicans Obstruct the Major Richard Star Act for Combat-Injured Veterans

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Senate Republicans today blocked two attempts from U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, to advance the Major Richard Star Act—bipartisan legislation to deliver 59,000 combat-injured veterans their full military benefits. Senate Republicans have now blocked this legislation six times, despite its overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress and support from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“The United States is at war at this moment. I’m here to talk about the cost of war that should include the cost of caring for our veterans, because they are the ones that fight our wars…We’re failing to pay the cost of war for more than 50 thousand combat-injured veterans. The Major Richard Star Act is our legislation to fix this injustice and finally deliver combat-injured veterans their full military benefits…Not only has this [bill] received bipartisan support from the United States Congress, but in a hearing where I questioned him, the Secretary of Defense joined in supporting us, and said very simply, ‘we support the Major Richard Star Act.’ We support the Major Richard Star Act—without an offset. Because the Major Richard Star Act has no offset,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal brought up a recent Republican proposal that has been floated behind closed doors to fund the Major Richard Star Act by slashing benefits for other disabled veterans with tinnitus and sleep apnea. Blumenthal emphasized how the cosponsors of the Major Richard Star Act supported the legislation without an offset like this: “…[T]he 80 cosponsors are supporting a bill without any offset. There should be none. There is no reason that we should correct this injustice by taking benefits away from other veterans, which is one of the proposals that has been made, that veterans who suffer from sleep apnea or tinnitus should be forced to sacrifice their benefits.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) first blocked Blumenthal’s motion to pass the legislation by unanimous consent. In response, Senator Blumenthal offered a compromise motion that would have set up a single roll call vote on the bill at a 60-vote threshold. Rand Paul also blocked this motion—denying a bill with 79 cosponsors a single vote.

Blumenthal slammed the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans for blocking the Major Richard Star Act over cost concerns while spending hundreds of billions on the Iran War: “Opponents have claimed that our nation cannot afford this bill and demand that we offset it by cutting benefits from other disabled veterans. And they are acquiescing in spending billions of dollars a day on the president’s war of choice in the Middle East.” He additionally pointed to how the Senate Armed Services Committee is marking up the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)—a 1.5 trillion-dollar request from the White House. Blumenthal plans to force amendment votes on the Major Richard Star Act today at the NDAA markup.

Blumenthal concluded by asking Republicans to allow a vote on the legislation and demanding any offset come from the Department of Defense—not from cutting veterans’ benefits: “I'm asking for a vote…That's all I am asking. We have 80 members of the United States Senate cosponsoring this bill. The Secretary of Defense has endorsed it. Veterans’ Service Organizations are unanimously in favor of it. The United States Congress paying for plenty of programs without demanding an offset. I'm simply asking that a program for disabled veterans be treated in the same way. Contrary to what my colleague says, this is not a VA Program. It is not a veterans’ program. This is a Department of Defense program—retirement pay, disability benefits. Secretary Hegseth supports this bill without an offset. But if Republicans insist on treating the Major Richard Star Act differently, then, at the very least, the money to pay for the wounds of war, the wounds of war, that are occurring right now, 400—at least 400—members of the military have been injured in some way so far in the Iran War, should come from the Department of Defense.”

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) previously blocked Blumenthal’s attempts to advance the Major Richard Star Act in October and March, citing cost concerns. This legislation has overwhelming support from the majority of both chambers of Congress, with 79 bipartisan cosponsors in the Senate and 334 bipartisan cosponsors in the House. It also has received support from Department of Defense (DoD) Secretary Pete Hegseth. “As I have said in the past to other organizations, we support the Richard Star Act,” said Hegseth at a Senate Armed Service Committee hearing in April.

The Major Richard Star Act is bipartisan legislation to fix an injustice preventing combat-injured veterans from receiving their full military benefits. Currently, only veterans with disability ratings above 50 percent and more than 20 years of service are eligible to receive the full amount of their DoD retirement and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability payments—leaving behind more than 50,000 combat-injured military retirees.

A transcript of Blumenthal’s remarks are copied below. A video is available here .

Sen. Blumenthal : Mr. President, I’m here to talk about the cost of war. The United States is at war at this moment. I’m here to talk about the cost of war that should include the cost of caring for our veterans, because they are the ones that fight our wars. They keep our nation strong and free. We’re failing to pay the cost of war for more than 50 thousand combat-injured veterans. These veterans were forced to medically retire, or they’re undergoing medical separation because of combat-related injuries. And now they are receiving a dollar-for-dollar reduction in their military retirement pay from their VA disability benefits. That practice is wrong. It must be ended. It should have ended long ago. In fact, last year when I introduced the Major Richard Star Act, which now is cosponsored by 80 members of this body, obviously both sides of the aisle, and the Major Richard Star Act is named for Richard Star. Unfortunately, he has passed away, but his brother David is with us today. And I thank him, his family, the Veterans’ Service Organizations that have been tireless in their advocacy for the Major Richard Star Act in being the voice and face of advocating for our veterans.

The Major Richard Star Act is our legislation to fix this injustice and finally deliver combat-injured veterans their full military benefits. Our bill has rightfully received large swaths of bipartisan support, not only the 80 cosponsors in the Senate but 334 in the House and there is a bipartisan discharge petition signed now by 203 members of Congress. Not only has this message received bipartisan support from the United States Congress, but in a hearing where I questioned him, the Secretary of Defense joined in supporting us, and said very simply, “we support the Major Richard Star Act.” “We support the Major Richard Star Act—without an offset.” Because the Major Richard Star Act has no offset. Now he referred to the Major Richard Star Act, not to any offset, but the 80 cosponsors are supporting a bill without any offset, there should be none. There is no reason that we should correct this injustice by taking benefits away from other veterans, which is one of the proposals that has been made, that veterans who suffer from sleep apnea or tinnitus should be forced to sacrifice their benefits.

And despite all this overwhelming support, the House leadership and the Senate leadership has blocked my attempts to advance this legislation twice. I’m here for a third time. And blocked also have been my requests for a simple vote on the bill. Why? Opponents have claimed that our nation cannot afford this bill and demand that we offset it by cutting benefits from other disabled veterans. And they are acquiescing in spending billions of dollars a day on the president’s war of choice in the Middle East. Right now, the Armed Services Committee—literally later today—will begin marking up a 1.5 trillion-dollar request from the White House. 1.5 trillion dollars, not even including the reconciliation amount that probably brings the total to closer to 2 trillion dollars. My point is that if we can afford 2 trillion dollars for the Department of Defense, we can afford doing the right thing for combat-injured veterans at a total cost of probably 8 to 10 billion dollars over 10 years, so that the yearly cost would be approximately what this nation is spending per day on the Iran war, in the conservative estimates and probably lowballing of this administration. There are other excuses advanced by leadership. They’ve said that veterans are quote-unquote ‘double dipping.’

Our veteran community knows better. We all know better. They’re entitled to both disability benefits and retirement pay. The fact is, we’re not talking about a new benefit, we’re talking about these combat-injured veterans receiving existing benefits to which they are entitled. They’ve earned them, it’s not an act of generosity or charity that we would correct this injustice, and the simple result and easy outcome here should be for us to approve this measure today. Let me just say finally: Veterans deserve action. This measure is long overdue. No more excuses, no more meaningless rhetoric or continued cowardice. Let’s have a vote. If you won’t approve it today, give us a vote. Let us express the will of the vast majority of veterans, the vast majority of the American people. Pass the Richard Star Act. I ask unanimous consent that the Committee on Armed Services be discharged and the Senate proceed to the immediate consideration of S.1032.