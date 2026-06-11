Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jennifer Collins to the Tampa Sports Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jennifer Collins to the Tampa Sports Authority. Jennifer Collins Collins is currently retired and previously served as the Director of Development for St. Joseph Episcopal School. Active in her community, she has served as a member of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council, the Florida Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, and the Florida Monitoring of Children in Out-of-Home Care Task Force. Collins earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and her juris doctor from Florida State University.

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