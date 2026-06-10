Addressing Local Aid Disparities, PFAS, Housing, & Emergency Preparedness: Commissioners Tackle Regional Challenges

Published on: June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026 (BARNSTABLE, MA) — The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners discussed efforts to reform the Commonwealth’s local aid formula, addressed PFAS-related public health concerns, reviewed housing initiatives, and announced plans for the inaugural Cape Cod Clean Water Week during its June 10 meeting. Commissioners also received an update from the Assembly of Delegates and proposed an ordinance to establish the Barnstable County Emergency Management Department.

Senator Fernandes Discusses Local Aid Reform Effort

State Senator Dylan Fernandes joined the meeting to discuss legislation aimed at reforming the Commonwealth’s Unrestricted General Government Aid (UGGA) distribution system.

Fernandes noted that more than 130 municipal overrides have occurred across Massachusetts during the past two years as communities struggle to balance budgets amid rising healthcare costs and increasing demands on local services and infrastructure. He argued that the current UGGA distribution system relies on historical allocations rather than a modern needs-based formula.

Commissioners also discussed recent analysis showing that Cape Cod municipalities generated approximately $231 million in Massachusetts State Lottery sales during Fiscal Year 2025 but received approximately $12.04 million in Unrestricted General Government Aid, representing a return of roughly 5.2 cents for every dollar generated. Barnstable County government does not receive or benefit from UGGA funding; the analysis focuses exclusively on aid received by the County’s fifteen municipalities.

“This formula isn’t even a formula,” Fernandes said. “Any increase in unrestricted government aid is based upon what a community received the previous year and not upon need, population, town size, or ability to pay for services.”

Fernandes noted that a proposal to establish a commission to review and redesign the state’s local aid formula received unanimous bipartisan approval in the Massachusetts Senate on a 40-0 vote and is currently under consideration as part of final state budget negotiations.

Following the discussion, Commissioners unanimously voted to authorize County Administrator Michael Dutton to send a letter to state budget conferees and the Cape’s local legislative delegation urging support for inclusion of the commission in the final Fiscal Year 2027 state budget.

Hyannis PFAS Group Highlights Ongoing Public Health Concerns

Representatives of the Hyannis PFAS Group provided Commissioners with an update on ongoing efforts to address PFAS contamination associated with historic firefighting foam use at the former Barnstable County Municipal Fire Training Academy and Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

Presenters discussed continued work to better understand PFAS contamination in the Hyannis area through groundwater modeling, targeted sampling, and public health outreach. The discussion focused on residents who may have been exposed to elevated PFAS levels before drinking water treatment systems were put in place, with group representatives calling for expanded outreach, affordable blood testing, and additional education and resources for healthcare providers.

Commissioners noted that public drinking water in the affected area is currently being delivered without PFAS exceedance. Board Chair Mark Forest emphasized the need to connect residents with reliable public health information and expert guidance.

“We need to be aggressive in terms of advocating for the public health information that you’ve been asking for,” Forest said. “Too many people cannot just be dealing with PFAS knowing that they’re contaminated and not have the public health experts telling them what they should be doing.”

The Hyannis PFAS Group also announced a public forum, “Hyannis PFAS & Public Health: Meeting Community Needs,” scheduled for June 24 in Hyannis.

County Announces Inaugural Cape Cod Clean Water Week

Brian Baumgaurtal, Director of the Wastewater Division within Barnstable County’s Department of Health and Environment, presented plans for the inaugural Cape Cod Clean Water Week, scheduled for September 13–19.

This year’s theme, “From Aquifer to Tap and Back Again,” will highlight the connection between groundwater, drinking water, wastewater treatment, and environmental stewardship. Designed as a regional initiative, Clean Water Week will encourage municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and community groups across Cape Cod to host educational events focused on water resources and water quality.

The week will also feature the new Ripple Effect Award, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to protecting and restoring Cape Cod’s water resources.

Human Services Discusses Homebuyer Assistance and the County’s HOME Program

Human Services Director Joe Pacheco and HOME Program Manager Irene Hamman provided Commissioners with an overview of a new MassHousing first-time homebuyer assistance program and ongoing efforts to address housing challenges across Barnstable County. The presentation was requested by Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom, who has expressed interest in exploring additional tools to support homeownership opportunities for Cape Cod residents.

The statewide program provides eligible first-time homebuyers with up to $25,000 in assistance at 0% interest and is available through participating lenders through July 31.

Pacheco and Hamman also reviewed the history of Barnstable County’s HOME Program, which has supported affordable housing initiatives since 1995 and now focuses primarily on the development and preservation of affordable rental housing. Commissioners discussed ongoing housing affordability challenges and potential strategies to expand housing opportunities for local residents.

Commissioners Propose Establishment of an Emergency Management Department

Commissioners proposed an ordinance establishing the Barnstable County Emergency Management Department.

Emergency management has existed within a division of the Department of Health and Environment since 2002. Since that time regional needs have grown and now include regional preparedness planning, sheltering, disaster recovery, training, and coordination towns and local public safety agencies.

“We have a responsibility to the towns to provide the regional services they need, and a stand-alone department will allow the County to focus on our member towns,” County Administrator Michael Dutton said, referencing the County’s role during recent severe winter storms.

The new department will be staffed by existing personnel and does not create additional positions. The proposed ordinance now moves to the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates for consideration.

Assembly Speaker Discusses Proposed Power Outage Resiliency Fund

Assembly of Delegates Speaker Susan Warner provided Commissioners with an update on a proposed ordinance currently under review by the Assembly of Delegates’ Standing Committee on Telecommunications and Energy. The proposal would use County funds to establish a Power Outage Resiliency Fund to loan up to $5,000 to eligible year-round residents to purchase generators, battery storage systems, and related electrical upgrades for their homes.

Warner noted that the proposal remains in committee since legal, financial, and administrative questions remain. The committee has invited Eversource to discuss existing resiliency programs and is conducting additional review before making a recommendation to the full Assembly.

Facilities Master Plan Update

Assets and Infrastructure Manager Paul Ruszala, P.E., provided Commissioners with an update on the status of the County’s Facilities Condition Assessment and Master Plan. The Assessment and Master Plan includes a comprehensive assessment of County-owned buildings, long-term space needs, and capital planning priorities. The plan evaluated multiple renovation and construction scenarios while identifying approximately $78 million in deferred maintenance needs across County facilities. Commissioners discussed potential approaches for modernizing public-facing facilities, preserving the historic character of the County campus, and exploring future uses for the former House of Correction, including emergency management and public service functions. The Commissioners provided guidance and further questions for discussion with the County Administrator.

Watch Replay of Today’s Meeting

Residents can watch today’s meeting on the County’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/@BarnstableCountyVideo

About Barnstable County: Barnstable County provides regional services, programs, and leadership to the fifteen towns of Cape Cod. Through collaboration and innovation, the County works to address shared challenges and improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors across the region. Learn more at www.capecod.gov.