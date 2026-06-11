Children's World Cup Anthem 'Nueva York es el Mundo' Launches Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epic Dreams World, an entrepreneurship, entertainment, and experiences platform, in collaboration with The Nylah and Allyn Show, announces the official release of “ Nueva York es el Mundo ,” a children’s anthem created to celebrate the excitement, diversity, and unity that the 2026 World Cup will bring to North America.Watch “Nueva York es el Mundo” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgTXBsx1nNA As part of this special initiative, young artists Nylah Star and Allyn King, siblings and independent singers from New Jersey, are joining forces for the first time to perform a song that aims to inspire families, children, and soccer fans around the world.The musical production combines rhythms and sounds representative of diverse cultures, including influences from Brazil, Spain, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, reflecting the multicultural spirit that characterizes the Tri-State region and the most important sporting event on the planet.The song’s central message is summed up in its chorus: “The ball doesn’t get dirty; it’s played with love.”The official music video was filmed with the participation of children from twelve different nationalities, highlighting the unity, friendship, and harmony that sports can foster across cultures.The world premiere of “Nueva York es el Mundo” will take place during a special broadcast of The Nylah and Allyn Show, an international children’s and educational program distributed in over 30 countries and watched by millions of families via digital platforms and traditional media.“Yo Quiero Mi Boleta” ContestAs part of the official launch of the song “Nueva York es el Mundo,” Epic Dreams World and The Nylah and Allyn Show present the national contest “Yo Quiero Mi Boleta,” an initiative designed to engage soccer fans in the celebration of the 2026 World Cup.Participants will have the chance to win:1. Two tickets to attend the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.2. A Lamborghini Huracán (valued at over USD$150,000).How to ParticipateParticipating is very simple:- Follow the official accounts of Epic Dreams World and The Nylah and Allyn Show on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.- Share the official link to the song “Nueva York es el Mundo” on your socials.- Tag @EpicDreamsWorld on Instagram to show that you’ve completed the steps above.By doing so, you’ll automatically receive a free ticket to participate in the giveaway. For full details, requirements, and official rules of the promotion, visit: https://www.epicdreamsworld.com/ “We want this song to bring families together and for children to be part of the excitement of the World Cup,” said Andres Duran, the TV show’s producer. “It’s a gift for all our followers and an opportunity for them to have an experience they’ll remember for a lifetime.”Ricardo Díaz De La Vega, CEO of Epic Dreams World, noted that this collaboration aims to inspire people to believe in their dreams and demonstrate that extraordinary experiences can be within anyone’s reach.“We believe that dreams have the power to transform lives. Our goal is to create unforgettable moments, inspire new generations, and connect people with unique opportunities that generate excitement, hope, and inspiration. If we can also support and inspire children and families, our mission becomes even more meaningful,” said Díaz De La Vega.About Epic Dreams WorldEpic Dreams World is an international entrepreneurship, entertainment, and lifestyle platform that develops campaigns, experiences, promotional giveaways, digital content, and events designed to inspire people to pursue big dreams and live extraordinary experiences.For more information, contact Epic Dreams World at +1 (201) 515-1929, or email andres_productor75@hotmail.comAbout The Nylah and Allyn ShowThe Nylah and Allyn Show is an international children’s and educational program that promotes family values, education, creativity, and positive entertainment for Spanish-speaking children and families.For more details, contact The Nylah and Allyn Show at info@ elshowdenylahyallyn.com or visit elshowdenylahyallyn.com

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