New BreastScreen Tasmania Devonport Clinic officially opens

11 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

The Tasmanian Government has delivered the new Devonport Breast Screening Clinic which is now accepting public appointments.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said this marks an important milestone in improving access to free, life saving breast screening services for communities across Tasmania’s North West.

“Located on Level 1 of the Devonport Community and Health Services Centre, the purpose-built Clinic is the North West region’s first fixed public breast screening site and is now providing vital services to the community,” Minister Archer said.

“The facility provides a centrally located and modern service, designed to support access to and more participation in breast screening for residents in the surrounding areas.

“The Clinic has been purpose-built to support efficient and high quality service delivery, including a dedicated mammography screening room, patient amenities and state-of-the-art equipment.

“Our Government is delivering for our State, ensuring Tasmanians can access the right care, in the right place, in the right time.”

The location within the Devonport Community and Health Services Centre provides convenient access to parking and public transport, supporting consistent, year round access to screening services for communities in the North West.

Minister Archer encouraged all eligible Tasmanians in the North West to check when they are due for screening and book in with the new Clinic.

“BreastScreen Tasmania plays a vital role in detecting breast cancer, often before symptoms are present,” Minister Archer said.

“Women between the ages of 50 and 74 can access free screening mammograms every two years, with those over the age of 40 also eligible to access screening.

“Early detection significantly increases treatment options and survival rates. If you are due for a mammogram, please book in today – it could save your life.”

Further information on booking a screening appointment is available through BreastScreen Tasmania | Tasmanian Department of Health.