Navy Veteran and Physician Named Veteran of the Year for Work Preventing Nighttime Falls

Senator Lea Webb presents Veteran Hall of Fame award to US Navy Veteran Susan Herson, MD Dr. Susan Herson and her mother, Sallie Herson, in front of the I ❤️ NY sign in Albany. Senators Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Lea Webb celebrate Veteran of the Year Award with Dr. Susan Herson and her Mom, Sallie Herson

The Veteran of the Year award was presented on Tuesday, May 26, by Senator Lea Webb

Half of every day is dark, but people still need to move safely. One fall can change everything – for older adults, wounded veterans, and even younger people recovering from injury.” — Dr. Susan Herson

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Navy veteran and internal medicine physician Dr. Susan Herson has been honored as Veteran of the Year, recognizing her dedication to improving safety and independence for older adults and veterans through innovative fall‑prevention technology.

Dr. Herson, inspired by her own parents’ struggles with mobility and nighttime safety, founded remMD and created Glow Guide, a smart, motion‑activated lighting system that attaches to canes, walkers, and wheelchairs to help people move more safely in the dark and reduce the risk of life‑changing falls.

“Half of every day is dark, but people still need to move safely,” said Dr. Herson. “One fall can change everything – for older adults, wounded veterans, and even younger people recovering from injury. Glow Guide was born from my love for my parents and my commitment as a veteran and physician to protect those who have given so much.”

The Veteran of the Year award was presented on Tuesday, May 26, by Senator Lea Webb and local leaders in recognition of Dr. Herson’s service, her advocacy for veterans, and her work developing practical tools that support caregivers and help prevent avoidable emergency room visits. The New York State Senate highlighted the induction in a recent press release, available here: https://www.nysenate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2026/lea-webb/senator-lea-webb-inducts-dr-susan-herson-new-york-state.

Glow Guide combines bright, motion‑activated LED lighting with an easy‑to‑use docking and charging system, and can be paired with location services to help families find loved ones who may become disoriented at night. By making nighttime navigation safer and more confident, Glow Guide aims to support aging in place, reduce caregiver stress, and protect the independence of older adults and wounded warriors.

Dr. Herson is now seeking to collaborate with veteran organizations, assisted living and memory care providers, and health systems to pilot Glow Guide with high‑risk populations, collect real‑world outcomes, and expand access to simple, effective fall‑prevention tools.

About remMD and Glow Guide

remMD is a safety‑focused company founded by U.S. Navy veteran and internal medicine physician Dr. Susan Herson to help people move more safely and confidently in low‑light conditions. Its flagship product, Glow Guide, is a smart, motion‑activated lighting system designed for use with canes, walkers, and wheelchairs to support fall prevention, independence, and peace of mind for families and caregivers.

https://remMD.com

Senator Lea Webb inducts Dr. Susan Herson into the 2026 New York State Veterans Hall of Fame

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.